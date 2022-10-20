Recap 10/19 - The S&P opened with an 18 handle gap down and then traded another 4 handles lower for an opening minute low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 10:29 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 62 handles into a 1:05 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into the close.
10/19 – The major indices, following a first hour high, declined into early afternoon, and then had a modest rally to finish with a moderate down day per the following closes: DJIA – 99.99; S&P 500 - 24.82; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 91.89.
Looking ahead – Our the next major change in trend is due 10/19 AC, which is now The S&P had only a moderate decline on Wednesday. On the positive side, the S&P has declined more than 100 handles from the 10/18 high and the NOW Index has edged into the Buy Alert Zone.. We need a big gap down opening or big decline in the first hour on 10/20 to make this look like a good opportunity. Right now, I would give this a one star out of five star rating. Keep in mind, we have the 10/20 Market Math point and two days later the 10/21 AC major change in trend. We need to see some big swings to help clarify the picture. As always, we are looking for the market to move to some extremes to provide the best opportunities. Please see below.
The Now Index has moved slightly into the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a yellow caution light for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 10/19 AC – Mars 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ.
B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.
C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.
E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.
Market Math
10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 10/21, 10/24.
Astro – 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3680, 3640, 3580 Resistance – 3700, 3740.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3680, 3640, 3580 Resistance – 3700, 3740.
Please see below the October Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
