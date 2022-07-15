Recap July 14 - The S&P opened with a 38 handle gap down and then declined another 42 handles into a 10:12 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into a 12:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 12:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 53 handles into a 3;31 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P traded sideways to slightly lower into the close.
7/14 – The major indices, following a large down opening, recovered to finish with a slightly lower to mixed day per the following closes:
DJIA – 142.62; S&P 500 – 11.40; and the Nasdaq Composite + 3.60.
Looking Ahead – Thursday, the S&P tracked a close copy of Wednesday’s pattern and the S&P closed near the high of the day. The next change in trend window is 7/15 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
2. D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
E. 7/18 AC – Helio Jupiter 60 Pluto. Moderate change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, & T-Bonds.
F. 7/20 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Commodity Index, Oats, & Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.
*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3780, 3710 Resistance – 3890.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3780, 3710 Resistance – 3890.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
