Recap 10/13 - The S&P opened with a 57 handle gap down and then traded another 28 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P 500 rallied 171 handles into an 11:41 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 42 handles into a 12:20 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 64 handles into a 3:09 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles into a 3:37 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied about 16 handle into the close.

10/13 – The major indices, following a big gap down opening, reversed and rocketed to a huge up day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 827.27, S&P 500 + 92.88 and the Nasdaq Comp. + 232.059.

Review and Looking ahead – Our little Market Math point for 10/13, turned out to be not sol little. LOL There aren’t any major change in trend points for about one week. The next point of important degree is 10/18. Please see below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 10/19 AC –Mars 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ.

B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.

C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.

E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.

Market Math

10/13 = 967 (Music) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH.

10/18 = 287 (Music) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.

10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 10/18, 10/21, 10/24.

Astro – 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3480 Resistance – 3730.

Please note below that Thursday’s low, was right on the bottom of the trading channel.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3480 Resistance – 3730.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.