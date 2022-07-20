Recap July 19 - The S&P opened with a 31 handle gap up and then rallied narrowly and steadily another 59 handles into a 3:48 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P had a quick small 9 handle pullback, and then a slight bounce, to close a few handles lower from the high at the close.

7/19 – The major indices, following a 31 handle gap up opening, steadily rallied for most of the day to finish with a huge up day per the following closes: DJIA + 754.44; S&P 500 + 105.84; and the Nasdaq Composite + 353.10.

Looking Ahead – Last night I alerted you with “The next change in trend window is 7/18 AC which should be a low. However, this is probably not a high confidence window with only a moderate Astro point and a one day decline to wind the spring.” I got the turn and the direction right, but under-estimated the magnitude. The next change in trend point is 7/20 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 7/20 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Commodity Index, Oats, & Oil.

3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock Market Key Dates

Market Math

*NYSE – 7/22, 7/25.

Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28.

Astro – 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3870 Resistance – 3944.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3870 Resistance – 3944, 3975.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.