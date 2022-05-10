Recap 5/09 – Monday, the S&P gapped open down 43 handles and then zig zagged another 78 handles lower into a 11:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 12;19 PM high. From that high, the S&P gradually declined 49 handles into a 2:32 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 3:13 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 59 handles into a 3:52 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied about 20 handles into the close.
5/09 – The major indices endured persistent downward pressure to finish with a huge down day per the following closes: DJIA – 653.57; S&P 500 – 132.10; and the Nasdaq Composite – 521.41.
Looking ahead - We have arrived at our 5/09 AC Mercury Retrograde change in trend window with most markets down sharply on Monday. We should see most of these markets reverse to the upside on Tuesday. Our next major Astro point is 5/10 AC when Geo Jupiter enters Aries.
The Now Index has moved to a BUY SIGNAL. This is indicating an extreme imbalance of too many shorts for the Stock Market. Usually the market will reverse within one trading day following this signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
A. 5/09 AC – Mercury in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 5/10 AC – Geo Jupiter enters Aries. Important change in trend Oats. Also, Coffee, Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, & Wheat.
C. 5/11 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.
D. 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.
G. 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
H. 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
Stock market key dates
5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2000 Major Top.
5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top.
5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP.
5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.
Fibonacci – 5/12, 5/16. 5/28.
Astro – 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27* .
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3920 Resistance – 4020, 4200.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3920 Resistance – 4020, 4200.
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
