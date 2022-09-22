Recap 9/21 – The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap up and then traded in a narrow sideways trading range culminating with a high at 1:59 PM, just ahead of the Fed policy announcement. From that high, the S&P declined 68 handles into a 2:05 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 88 handles into a 2:46 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 117 handles into the close.

9/21 – The major indices, coinciding with the Fed policy announcement, had a huge whipsaw day, ending with a large down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 522.45; S&P 500 - 66.00; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 204.86.

Looking ahead – Our next major change in trend point is a 9/23 AC Full Moon. Additionally, we have two other points to consider:

DJIA – 9/22 and Fibonacci – 9/23. Please see details below

The Astro picture is relatively quiet this week.

Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2 G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

3. A. 9/26 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 9/28 AC – Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.

C. 9/29 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 9/30 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 9/30 AC – Mercury in Virgo turns Direct. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, SOYBEANS, Wheat.

F. 9/30 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

G. 10/03AC – Saturn Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Market math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26.

Astro – 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3780, 3720 Resistance – 3860, 3910.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3780, 3720 Resistance – 3860, 3910.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.