Recap 2/07 - The S&P opened with a 6 handle gap and then zig zagged another 13 handles higher into a 10:35 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 40 handles into a 12:39 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 41 handles into a 3:15 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined. 51 handles into a 3:56 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into the close.

2/07 – The major indices, following a choppy whipsaw day, close mixed to mostly lower with the following closes: INDU + 1.39; S&P 500 – 16.66; and the NASDAQ Composite - 82.34.

Looking ahead – Monday was a whipsaw trendless day. Our next change in trend window is now. However, given the lack of trend and landing mid-range, I recommend going to the sidelines until the next window on 2/10. Please see the change in trend points below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

I. 2/07 AC – Jupiter 90 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

2. A. 2/10 AM – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index and Oil.

B. 2/10 AM – Mercury 135 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 2/11 AC – North Node 135 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 2/15 AC – Saturn 135 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 2/16 AM – Full Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Corn, Gold & OJ.

F. 2/16 AC – Mercury Maximum West Elongation. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

2/17/22 – 729 (27^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low.

DJIA* – 2/7, 2/14, 2/22.

S&P 500* - 2/25.

Fibonacci – 2/15-16, 2/18.

Astro – 2/7, 2/14, 2/16, 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4450 Resistance – 4540, 4680.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4450 Resistance – 4540, 4680.

Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.