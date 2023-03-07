Share:

Outlook: The main focus today will be Powell’s testimony to the Senate Finance Committee starting at 10 am. Two issues will likely be at the top of the list. First, Powell had said the corner has been turned on inflation and the "disinflationary process" had begun--but then we got the inflation surprises in Feb. Will Powell call that a one-time blip or affirm that the data is dangerous and can justify higher, bigger hikes? Remember that the Feb inflation data is named “high frequency” for a reason.

Another issue is that the Fed is losing money by paying banks more for reserves than it earns from bonds and mortgage-backeds. But any first-year economics student can razzle-dazzle that away, and the real second issue is anger, mostly from Dems, that unemployment has to rise for inflation to fall. They point out that a lot of factors other than labor wage gains are contributing to inflation, including price gouging and the Ukraine war, even if supply chains are mostly fixed now.

Powell has to tap-dance around the unhappy data showing job growth still robust and unemployment at historic lows, so is there some kind of knowable lag going on and should we expect mass layoffs sometime soon? If a lag can’t be identified, is it a bad theory or is the Fed just behind the curve more than even the toughest critics think?

Bloomberg notes that it’s possible the labor market is already cooling down. Data from LinkedIn shows a drop in hiring on the monthly and yearly basis. The chart is hard to read with pale fonts and we guess that LinkedIn is hardly the gold-star data leader.

The hearing is well worth watching on TV. Senators are less dim-witted than House members but can still provide entertainment with their blinkered views. Powell has a tough row to hoe. He can hardly admit the Fed’s economists got it all wrong and thus for the sake of reputation and credibility, Powell almost certainly has to excuse away the bad Feb rise in inflation as only to be expected–data doesn’t move in a straight line--if not a “blip.” We must expect the occasional setback.

So, if the rise in inflation is not systemic, doesn’t that imply Powell will stick to the existing terminal rate and his testimony be considered dovish? If so, talk of 50 bp at the March meeting and/or additional hikes after May need to go away, and the dollar is toast today.

But we have had a number of regional Fed presidents speaking of more hikes, bigger hikes, and hikes lasting into the summer–and most of all, the terminal rate at higher than 5.1%. Powell needs to give them a nod for the sake of collegiality, if not realism. He pretty much has to say that if the inflation data continues to peddle in reverse, the Fed will adapt. It’s supposed to be data-dependent, after all. Can Powell come right out and say the 5.1% will be revised on the basis of one month of data? It seems improbable but you never know. That means those parsing Powell’s words can see qualified hawkishness and the dollar has a chance.

You have to wonder if Powell knows the payrolls numbers the rest of us get on Friday.

Ray of light: We wish we had an index of some sort to measure price-gouging, but we do have the supply chain analysis from the New York Fed. Yesterday the latest report says supply chains have returned to normal and “pressures” have dropped to pre-Covid levels. The Global Supply Chain index fell to -0.26 in Feb after 0.94 (Revised) in Jan for the fist negative since Aug 2019.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

