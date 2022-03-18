US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.220.
Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 102.76.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 24 ticks and trading at 152.06.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 96 ticks Lower and trading at 4378.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1934.80. Gold is 84 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng which is Lower. Conversely, all of Europe is trading Lower at this time with the exception of the Milan exchange which is fractionally Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 2 PM. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract remains at Mar '22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/17/22.
S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/17/22.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets veered to the Upside yesterday as the Dow gained 418 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well, we gave the markets a Neutral bias which means the indices could go anywhere but, in this case, it leaned to the Upside. Was it the luck of the Irish given that it was St. Patrick's Day? The economic news reported was all positive and upbeat but we also think that those you missed out on Wednesday's rally may have wanted to gain something on Thursday. Today we have Existing Home Sales, Leading Indicators and to top it all off, an FOMC Member speaking at 2 PM EST.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.