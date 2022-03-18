US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.220.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 102.76.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 24 ticks and trading at 152.06.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 96 ticks Lower and trading at 4378.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1934.80. Gold is 84 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng which is Lower. Conversely, all of Europe is trading Lower at this time with the exception of the Milan exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 2 PM. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract remains at Mar '22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/17/22.

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/17/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets veered to the Upside yesterday as the Dow gained 418 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, we gave the markets a Neutral bias which means the indices could go anywhere but, in this case, it leaned to the Upside. Was it the luck of the Irish given that it was St. Patrick's Day? The economic news reported was all positive and upbeat but we also think that those you missed out on Wednesday's rally may have wanted to gain something on Thursday. Today we have Existing Home Sales, Leading Indicators and to top it all off, an FOMC Member speaking at 2 PM EST.