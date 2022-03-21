US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 98.185.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 106.67.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 151.27.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 26 ticks Lower and trading at 4447.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1924.10. Gold is 51 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

No other major economic news to report.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/18/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/18/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were pointed that way. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow gained 274 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well on Friday we discussed the "luck" of the Irish from Thursday as it was St. Patrick's Day. It looks like that luck continued on Friday as teh Dow gained 274 points and the other indices gained as well. We think that's was simply market conditions as the news reported on Friday wasn't stellar. Retail Sales was good but existing Home Sales didn't meet expectation. Today we have Fed Chair Powell speaking at 10 AM EST and no other news to be reported.