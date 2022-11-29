The recent 20% decline seen in global oil prices has weighed heavy on the Canadian dollar which as a consequence been the weakest currency in the G8 basket. The China Covid Policy has been the driving force behind the weakening of the price of crude. But the winds may be changing for the Loonie. This week saw WTI test and respect the daily structural support scene at 76.00. This weekend will see OPEC potentially cut the output in a further effort to support prices. But most important is the subtle developments we are seeing with the potential easing of restrictions in the strict China zero covid policy. Demonstrations seen over the weekend can not go unnoticed by the Chinese authorities. Although it is unlikely that we will see a sudden shift in policy, the gradual opening up has likely begun. WTI has already put on 8% this week but the CAD has yet to play catch up.

From a technical perspective, the Canadian dollar is positioning itself for a rebound. The risk-to-reward ratio is clearly biased to the upside. The GBPCAD tested fresh highs yesterday and resulted in a bearish rejection candle at highs not seen since March 2022. If the price fails to take out the 1.63 handle and breaks lower through Monday's low, we would expect to see capitulation back down to 1.5900 and then 1.5725. We will look to trade with a double exit strategy which would give a healthy risk-to-reward ratio. The technical and the fundamentals are both onside for this trade.

Note, this is not investment advice but an insight into how we trade the daily naked reversal strategy. Please do not trade this but use it for education purposes only.