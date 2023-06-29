Coach likes the long side of WTI. Mike is long Oil Issues $RRC and $SM
EUR/USD rebounds from daily lows, closes in on 1.0900
EUR/USD staged a rebound toward 1.0900 from the daily low it set at 1.0860. The US Dollar, which benefited from upbeat growth data earlier in the session, lost its traction following disappointing Pending Home Sales reading, helping the pair edge higher.
USD/JPY jumps toward 145.00 after US data
The USD/JPY pair is moving towards 145.00, trading at its highest level since mid-November. The US Dollar was boosted by positive data, while Treasury bonds experienced a sell-off.
Gold returns above $1,900 following selloff
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and touched its weakest level since March below $1,900 amid surging US Treasury bond yields. With the positive opening in Wall Street making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, however, XAU/USD returned above $1,900.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.