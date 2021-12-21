We Painted A Bear Picture.

Now that bear picture is coming alive.

Equities are entering a dangerous free-fall zone.

How to feel good about a bear market?

UK consumer morale languishing

UK factory output through the roof

This is still a catch up process, but I see trouble ahead as all of the UK slows again.

NZ consumer sentiment precipitous

NZ trade deficit becomes entrenched

Not a good look for a small trading nation at the bottom of the world.

US stocks undoubtedly in trouble

Expect a good attempt at a rally today in Asia. After a few days consolidation suggest this new major down-trend will resume. Important to note there is now constant downside risk overall. Daily Chart Finlogix.

Australian dollar target 65 2022

Immediate hesitation for a few days is possible. Overall risk decidedly bearish. Daily Chart Finlogix.

AUS200 7000 6800 catch up to AUD

Has been weak for several months now. Always difficult to read the chaos that is typical mid-range of these big consolidation phases. Expect another attempt at a bounce today. Overall risk lower. Daily Chart Finlogix.

Enjoy and stay thoughtful too

We are approaching the holidays and everyone is stepping back. Often the next big trend for the coming year begins in exactly this period. If markets keep heading south, there may only be downward acceleration early in 2022.

Remember a bear can be your friend if you embrace it.