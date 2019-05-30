In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

China’s currency is controlled by the government, which sets the daily rate and the permitted trading band. When Beijing wanted to reduce that value of the yuan against the dollar cheapening its exports to retain market share, it has. In theory this could counteract most or all of US tariffs. Beijing could reduce the yuan by 10% or 15% or 20% against the dollar. When Beijing decided that its economy would benefit from a stronger Yuan that also happened.

After being fixed for close to ten years from June 1995 to June 2005 Beijing strengthened the yuan about 18% in the three years to July 2008. As the financial crisis struck the movement ceased and the Yuan was essentially unchanged for two years from August 2008 to 2010. For the next three and a half year the Yuan resumed it appreciation gaining 11% to January 2014.

China’s economic needs reversed again and from the beginning of 2014 the Yuan sank against the dollar losing 15% to January 2016. From there until April 2018 the Yuan went back the way it has come, regaining 10%.

Since then it has been the changing fortunes of the trade dispute with the United States that have ordered the Yuan. The rhetoric and competing tariffs of the two sides led to a return devaluation from April 2018 to November that pushed the Yuan down 11% back to the level of November 2016. Expectations of a trade deal for the next six months strengthened the Yuan to the weekend of May 4th. The imposition of 25% tariffs by the US after China reneged on some of its previously agreed commitments drove the Yuan lower, losing its previous six months of gains in three weeks.

China views its currency, as this brief history shows, as an integral part of its trade and economic foreign policy. It serves as an empirical threat, changing the terms of its export trade to maintain market share and as a warning for what Beijing might do to defend its export and economy if feels threatened.

While the currency threat seems on its surface, formidable. In reality it is not. China can choose to export to the world and build its economy with foreign investment and foreign factories or it can manipulate its currency to its own advantage. It cannot do both, at least not for long.

If Beijing permits the Yuan to continue to weaken to offset US tariffs and keep its hard earned share of overseas markets it will undermine important parts of its own economy.

Chinese equities and assets would plunge. Foreign investors would pull out and even if share ownership is not nearly as widespread in China as the US, the government has been sensitive to the public image of a crashing Shanghai Composite.

Chinese firms have very large amounts of dollar denominated debt. Some analysts put it at $2 trillion maturing over the next two year.

The weaker the Yuan becomes the harder it is for those firms to repay their notes. Chinese firms earn Yuan but must exchange for dollars at the government rate. As many of these companies are the older state owned or supported companies the government’s economic reputation is tied to their success. Last year was a record year for Chinese corporate defaults, this year promises to be worse.

The Chinese economy has a constant need for foreign capital, primarily dollars. It needs foreign investment but beyond a certain point a weaker Yuan discourages foreign investment for the same reason it is dangerous for indebted mainland firms.

Yuan have to be changed into dollars for foreign firms to repatriate profits. The weaker the Yuan the worse the currency loss.

Within the parameters of the past ten years the variation in the yuan against the dollar will probably not discourage foreign investment. But were the yuan to sink below 7 to the dollar, a new world would open. And its view into the Chinese economy would please neither the West nor Beijing.