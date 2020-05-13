US economy will recover as restrictions are lifted, speed and intensity are the questions.

Demand destruction is a triple function; job losses, ordered closures and social restrictions.

Can pent-up consumption restart economy with a bang?

Has the pandemic changed the US consumer?

So many of the aspects of the current economic situation in the United States are unique that speculation about the speed and shape of the recovery is a wide open field.

Unemployment

No economy in the history of the modern industrial world has seen 20% of the labor force lose their jobs in seven weeks, certainly not on government orders. Since 1947 economic activity has never fallen 40%* from one quarter to the next. The largest drop was 9.98% in the first quarter of 1958, followed by 8.37% in fourth quarter of 2008. The deepest annual decline in the Depression was -23.1% in 1932.

Unemployment soared 10.3% from March to April. That is another figure by itself. Even at the outset of the Depression when unemployment was rinsing every week it took thirteen months from 3.77% in June 1930 to 13.84% in July 1932 to equal our one month surge,

All of these conditions and others, from the number of business closed to the size of government and central bank support and stimulus efforts, from the ability of business shuttered for two months to reconstitute themselves to the availability of trained workers, argue for the uniqueness of the economic situation. The speed and depth of the business closures and jobs losses are true anomalies.

What recovery model?

Any prediction for recovery must make assumptions about factors about which there is no standard or experience for comparison. An assumption in such circumstance is little more than a guess, no matter how complex the mathematical expression. How many businesses will reform and how many workers will be rehired? Your assumption is as good as mine

So rather than make guesses for these unknowns and try to construct a recovery scenario, I am going to focus on one aspect about which there is a long record of behavior, in good times and bad—the American consumer.

In the United States the consumer is the ultimate arbiter of economic activity. If consumption is steady then the economy can withstand many headwinds.

In the 2019 the China trade dispute took an ever greater toll on business spending in the US and spread gloom throughout the global economy. Americans continued to shop and spend and GDP remained strong.

The labor economy of the three years prior to March with five decade lows in unemployment was the reason consumers were relatively insouciant through the China trade war. Even as new manufacturing employment dropped from 266,000 in 2018 to 46,000 in 2019 overall job growth stayed buoyant. Consumption was, not surprisingly, based on employment.

We now have a problem that cannot be solved without one assumption. Will business rehire workers in sufficient numbers to restart the consumption cycle? And that in turn depends on the 80% of the country that is still employed.

Businesses have been ordered closed across the country. It was not voluntary. We can safely assume most would have preferred to stay open. We can also assume that given the possibility and the chance (and permission) they will try to reopen and start again.

Individual owners may or may not have the resources to wait out the government but if they do there is one other judgement a proprietor will have to make before the decision to open.

Will customers come back in sufficient numbers to keep them in operation? The answer will vary from business to business, restaurants, bars and retail stores may have a longer road back than gyms, beauty parlors and barber shops but then again maybe not. A reasonable supposition is that most owners will at least give their business a chance.

Consumer sentiment and spending

Simple as it sounds whether many people are rehired or a few is contingent on business managers and owners finding the early days encouraging. It depends ultimately on the outlook and habits of the consumer, on the optimism of everyday Americans.

There will certainly be a burst of activity as restrictions are eased and people are allowed to return to some degree of normal life. No matter what social distancing restrictions local authorities put on association and group activity it will be people who decide which they will follow and which ignore.

The University of Michigan has been polling American consumer attitudes since 1952. In the last forty years there have been two major economic catastrophes before our current one, the 1980-1982 double recession and the financial crash 2008-2009. The responses of consumer sentiment to the two very different events may offer instruction to our own predicament.

In the first Reagan term the recessions had a very specific cause and rationale. Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, with the approval and backing of the President, raised the fed funds rate from 11% to 19% to break the inflationary spiral that had begun 15 years before and had become a major economic problem. It worked and taught a generation of central bankers their trade, but it precipitated the steepest recession of the post-war era.

As the first recession took hold consumer sentiment plunged from 67 in January 1980 to 51.7, still the all-time low, just five months later in May. But the recovery was even swifter. In three months it was again at 67.3 and in two more October 1980 it was back to 75, the level of two years prior.

In retrospect it appears that the specific cause of the recession, fed policy, and the realization that it would be withdrawn as it succeeded, was one reason for the quick turn in consumer sentiment. There was little ambiguity about the cause of the recession.

In contrast the 2008 financial crash and recession was more far more systemic and its causes far more diffuse. After the sentiment bottom of 55.3 in November 2008, it took more than twice as long, seven months, to June 2009 for the Michigan index to return to its immediate pre-crisis level.

Which sentiment model fits the current situation and might we expect a fast or gradual resumption of consumer spending?

The answer to the question will mean life or death for many small business whose owners may reopen but will not last nor will they rehire without a quick cash infusion.

The specific nature of the economic collapse, the coronavirus and the government orders that closed the economy, and the equally clear conclusion, the lifting of those restrictions, combined with the powerful desire to resume a normal life, should be sufficient to restore American optimism and with it spending and a quick recovery.