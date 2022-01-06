The latest on Fed minutes and collapse

Stock collapse is happening

Long forecast, it has arrived

The catalyst is the Federal Reserve minutes, but the market was already teetering in any case.

Please be aware that the Australian market may play very quick catch up to a far harsher reality fundamental situation that anyone wants to consider.

This is very real economic demise in the form of pre-existing supply chain disruption, now Omi causing further widespread and severe dislocation, and coming just when the Federal Reserve, belatedly behind several other central banks, begins to raise interest rates.

This is covered in the video below, but the key takeaway is be careful, as it would not be the first time a major top or low for the year, was seen in the first week of trading.

US ADP private sector jobs

An additional 807,000 jobs is very good news, but the offset to the rate of people staying out of the workplace and indeed quitting their jobs is marginal.

US workforce quitting jobs

US COVID-19 cases

US manufacturing slowing