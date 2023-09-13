The S&P 500 slipped below its 50-DMA, as Apple’s new iPhone15 failed to spark buying interest for the heavily battered stock on Tuesday’s product reveal. Apple shares fell 1.70%. Oracle dropped 13.5%, the most in 21 years, after reporting slower cloud sales growth whereas investors were hoping AI to make numbers look more beautiful than what was announced.
In energy, US crude rallied past the $89pb, as OPEC forecasted a shortfall of around 3.3mbpd next quarter thanks to Saudi Arabia’s supply cut extension.
Today, the US will release its latest inflation update, and it will be very important in terms of where the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations will be headed, especially for the November meeting. The headline inflation is expected to have ticked higher from 3.2% to 3.6% in August, due to the spike in energy prices, but core inflation may have eased from 4.7% to 4.3%.
How do you interpret the mixed set of numbers?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.