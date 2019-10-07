The last Brexit election

After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight.

First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.

If they do odds somewhat favor Parliamentary passage. It will not be the dubious virtues of the deal itself that might get it through Commons but the electoral calculations for Labour and the Liberal Democrats in the following election should it fail. However those same calculations for some of the hardline Tories could doom the deal.

If the deal should die in Westminster then an election is inevitable whatever the machinations that will be attempted to provide one side or the other with a subsequent polling advantage.

There is no logical or indeed moral alternative to an election to end the deadlock in a parliamentary system whose legitimacy rests with the representative choices of the electorate.

Second the Europeans can reject Johnson’s modifications.

The Prime Minister will then have to decide whether to obey the strictures of the Benn bill forbidding departure without a negotiated deal. Since Mr. Johnson has said he will follow the law the choice is how the extension is requested and perhaps by whom, rather than whether it will be sought.

Here too there is no option to an election endgame. The only impediment until now to a no confidence vote, the normal procedure when an administration has lost its parliamentary majority, has been that the Labour opposition will not back it. The Tories do not have enough votes to carry one, even if they called it on themselves.

The ostensible Labour logic is that they want to be certain that the nation does not fall into a no-deal exit on Halloween. The more persuasive rationale is that they hope to pin the departure delay on Boris Johnson, who has promised to leave on the 31st come what may.

This is an election gambit given the Conservative lead in the polls, the popularity of Johnson and the unpopularity of the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour program. It assumes that voters would blame Johnson for betraying his exit promise when the necessity was blatantly engineered by Labour and the Remainers in Parliament. That is probably a poor assumption.

A Tory victory in a Parliamentary election would give the Conservatives the power to order Brexit as they saw fit. It would make a no-deal Brexit more and not less likely. Since a Tory victory is favored that may be the best reason for some Labour members to approve Mr. Johnson’s deal if it reaches Parliament.

The same logic corners the EU Commission. If they reject the deal an election is inevitable. A vote the Tories are currently slated to win.

Elections are chancy things. Theresa May had logic and the polls on her side when she called her disastrous vote in 2017.

But Boris Johnson is not Teresa May, and Jeremy Corbyn is. Or at least his campaign facility is much closer to Ms May’s than to the ebullient, energetic and personally popular Boris Johnson. Labour does not really want an election, the Conservative do, which tells you all need to know.

For the opponents of Brexit, in Britain and on the continent, an election offers the only sure odds, however small, with a Labour Liberal Democrat victory, of ending exit once and for all. It offers a much greater chance of their worst options, a no-deal exit and a UK far stronger in negotiations with the EU Commission.

Is the temptation to run the table on Brexit enough to make the EU forgo a deal that will likely become far more difficult for them after a British election?