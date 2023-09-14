Share:

Outlook: The lack of a swing yesterday after CPI was peculiar. We had only one hour of wildness and then a return to the status quo. Today it’s the ECB rate decision at 8:15 am ET, then US PPI, retail sales and jobless claims all crowded into 8:30 am ET. Then we have the rest of the day to contemplate data and decide whether its pushes sentiment around.

Oddly, jobless claims might be the dominant data. The forecast is for a modest rise to 225,000 from 216,000. Analysts are increasingly embracing the idea that the Phillips Curve is dead and calling for the Fed to accept that. We can expect more essays on that issue today and tomorrow.

Going into the ECB rate decision, Reuters reports market pricing calls for a 65% probability of a 25 bp hike. Others say it’s 50-50. In the end, the ECB raised by 25 bp despite a discouraging economic outlook, saying inflation will reach 2.1% in 2025, which seems lame. We can’t figure out why traders sold off the euro in droves until we see the new forecasts and hear some comments. For what it’s worth, another limit would be the B band bottom on the daily chart at 1.0654.

Forecast: We expect the dollar to retain its favor, albeit with upside momentum waxing and waning. The sentiment is cemented that the Fed will pause at the next meeting but continue hiking after that, probably in November, leaving the US next in line after the UK but with a far better economic profile than the UK. We do not yet know why the ECB hike failed to offer the euro any support. Stay tuned.

Tidbit: The FT has a fully negative story today on the cyclical and structural problems in German industry. “Along with taxes and surcharges that have long been among the highest in Europe, companies such as his now face high energy costs and a labour force that works among the fewest hours in the OECD.”

“German industry has gone from being the powerhouse of Europe’s economy to one of the region’s worst performers after a series of shocks, including the pandemic’s disruption of global supply chains and the power crisis unleashed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine…. These setbacks have compounded longer-running structural problems, including labour shortages, rising barriers to trade, increased bureaucracy and a lack of investment in transport, education and digital infrastructure. “

Industrial production fell 2.1% y/y in July, extending “a decline that has lowered the sector’s output by 12.2 per cent since the start of 2018. Germany’s most energy-intensive sectors have suffered an even bigger decline of 20 per cent.”

Some investment is going to the Czech Republic and even to China (gasp).

Tidbit: The United Auto Workers may stage a series of seemingly random strikes on Friday to sow confusion if their wage demands are not met. Conditions are not the same when it was true that “As goes General Motors, so goes the nation,” but a lasting strike could well generate a big drop in all the US data, including GDP.

Reuters reports the Big Three carmakers offered “146,000 U.S. auto workers pay raises of as much as 20% over 4-1/2 years,” but the union wants 40% and better benefits, plus a 32-hour workweek and restoration of retirement benefits and profit-sharing.

“A full strike would hit earnings at each affected automaker by about $400 million to $500 million per week assuming all production was lost, Deutsche Bank has estimated. Some losses could be recouped by boosting production schedules after a strike, but that possibility fades as a strike extends to weeks or months.”

Intervention by Pres Biden, the union guy, is not working so far, and could dent his political outlook.

Tidbit: See the charts below from Mish. Mish writes that while wages have risen from Jan 2021 to today by 13.0% ($29.92 to $33.82), but “Adjusted for inflation, private worker wages have declined from $11.39 to $11.04. That’s a 3.1 percent decline. These calculations assume you believe the CPI numbers. Anyone attempting to buy a house will scoff at those numbers. So will renters and anyone who does not own their own house.”

And look at it longer-term. “Congratulations production and nonsupervisory workers! You now make 26 cents more per hour in real terms than you did in February of 1973. That’s about a half penny more each year for 50 years. Well, at least it’s positive. Recent experience isn’t.”

We draw different deductions than Mish, but tentatively—starting with why the working class likes Trump for expressing grievance, even if he has never done anything to help them. It’s the Dems that demand higher minimum wages and safer working conditions. To verify—check out the average salary by state at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/average-salary-by-state/. The lowest salaries are found in the red states.

Second: if we are getting a recession in the US (after the soft landing), this is why—vast income inequality. Unskilled and semi-skilled workers are indeed being left behind. So then the question becomes why are they unskilled—is it the admittedly flailing education system?

