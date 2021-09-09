In today's stream, Coach Dale interviewed Danny Blanchflower. Danny still sees downside risk in the Labor market. The Labor Market is actually a leading indicator of the economy as shown in August 2007.

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1800 after an unimpressive ECB

EUR/USD nears 1.1800 after an unimpressive ECB

The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated. Also, policymakers made it clear that there is no time for tapering, despite announcing they will be buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace.” Lagarde said they are “re-calibrating” not tapering.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD keeps advancing beyond 1.3800

GBP/USD keeps advancing beyond 1.3800

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3830, extending its early advance. The US dollar is under selling pressure despite stable US government bond yields. Stocks trade mixed as investors eye ECB Lagarde’s speech.

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery

Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery

Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops.

Gold News

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.

Read more

Tesla still charges as market stumbles

Tesla still charges as market stumbles

Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures