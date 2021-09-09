The JPY broke earlier this week with the short term bearish structure but like I said to you on my earlier shows and videos, the upside on this market is still yet to be confirmed.
Looking at FXCM's JPY Basket the 9380 is THE level capping the upside here. I'm keeping my JPY longs for the moment but looking at price action the past couple of hours hedging for a possible reversal is the smart play.
