Preface

For many years, Factor LLC has issued an annual update of “The January EUR/USD Effect” (previously titled The January FX Effect).

There has been an extraordinarily strong historical tendency for the Eurocurrency to establish its annual high or low in the month of January/early February. It is beyond the scope of this document to discuss the reasons for this tendency, but it likely has to do with annual FX positioning by governments and corporations.

In fact, in 40 of the past 51 years (a 78% rate), the Eurocurrency (or European trade-weighted proxy prior to 2002) has experienced an annual top or bottom in January (or early in February). The average subsequent price gain or loss from the January high/low during these years has been 19.1%, not an insignificant amount, especially considering the size of the FX market.

Of course, the challenge for traders is to determine whether the January of a newly entered year might mark a low point or high point for the Eurocurrency. Yet, even knowing the probabilities exist for a high or low during a certain time frame can be an enormous edge for sophisticated market speculators. Hopefully, using global macro considerations along with technical factors, a trader might make an educated guess early in a new year.

There are some factors to be considered as we anticipate 2023.

Bullish USD technical considerations

The global financial system remains heavily short USDs via the Eurodollar mechanism, an ingredient for a possible short squeeze.

The interest rate differential between the ECB (2.5%) and U.S. (4.5%) favors the U.S. Dollar.

The trend in the USD is currently up. Trends in currency markets tend to persist longer than expected. Technical support exists at the 103 level. A close below par would negate this support.

The Russian/Ukrainian war could be an anchor on all-things Europe.

Commercial interests have been sizable sellers of EuroFX futures contracts. COT data should be monitored.

Bullish EuroFX technical considerations

“V”-extended bottoms, such as that which occurred on the daily chart in Nov, typically have staying power.

A tightening of the yield differentials between the Fed and ECB.

A resolution of the Ukrainian War could provide a spark to the European and Russian economies Monthly EUR/USD price charts by decade.

