Preface
For many years, Factor LLC has issued an annual update of “The January EUR/USD Effect” (previously titled The January FX Effect).
There has been an extraordinarily strong historical tendency for the Eurocurrency to establish its annual high or low in the month of January/early February. It is beyond the scope of this document to discuss the reasons for this tendency, but it likely has to do with annual FX positioning by governments and corporations.
In fact, in 40 of the past 51 years (a 78% rate), the Eurocurrency (or European trade-weighted proxy prior to 2002) has experienced an annual top or bottom in January (or early in February). The average subsequent price gain or loss from the January high/low during these years has been 19.1%, not an insignificant amount, especially considering the size of the FX market.
Of course, the challenge for traders is to determine whether the January of a newly entered year might mark a low point or high point for the Eurocurrency. Yet, even knowing the probabilities exist for a high or low during a certain time frame can be an enormous edge for sophisticated market speculators. Hopefully, using global macro considerations along with technical factors, a trader might make an educated guess early in a new year.
There are some factors to be considered as we anticipate 2023.
Bullish USD technical considerations
-
The global financial system remains heavily short USDs via the Eurodollar mechanism, an ingredient for a possible short squeeze.
-
The interest rate differential between the ECB (2.5%) and U.S. (4.5%) favors the U.S. Dollar.
-
The trend in the USD is currently up. Trends in currency markets tend to persist longer than expected. Technical support exists at the 103 level. A close below par would negate this support.
-
The Russian/Ukrainian war could be an anchor on all-things Europe.
-
Commercial interests have been sizable sellers of EuroFX futures contracts. COT data should be monitored.
Bullish EuroFX technical considerations
-
“V”-extended bottoms, such as that which occurred on the daily chart in Nov, typically have staying power.
-
A tightening of the yield differentials between the Fed and ECB.
-
A resolution of the Ukrainian War could provide a spark to the European and Russian economies Monthly EUR/USD price charts by decade.
Monthly EUR/USD price charts by decade
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.