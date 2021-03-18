Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 14 March, declines to around 4% below normal. Hence, spending has come down somewhat compared to the first week of the reopening, where spending was slightly+ above normal, when taking turn-of-the-month effects into account.

Spending in retailing excluding grocery stores is up by 20% compared to normal, somewhat weaker than the first week of the reopening, where it was up by 36%. The weakening is both driven by a continued decline in online spending, and a decline in spending in physical stores. From being up 2–1/2% in the first week of the reopening to 8–1/2% below normal last week. A reopening of department stores and malls should be able to lift spending in physical stores up to normal levels.

The tendency for more moderation in the second week of the reopening was clear across retailing. In clothing stores spending came down from being 43% above normal the first week of the reopening to 12% above normal last week, as spending in physical stores declines from 5% above normal to 20% below, all the while online spending continues to come down.

Overall, the reopening continues to look strong, and despite some moderation in spending last week, it is still encouraging to see how fast consumers have returned to normal behaviour. We expect to see further reopening in the coming weeks.

