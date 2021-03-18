Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 14 March, declines to around 4% below normal. Hence, spending has come down somewhat compared to the first week of the reopening, where spending was slightly+ above normal, when taking turn-of-the-month effects into account.
Spending in retailing excluding grocery stores is up by 20% compared to normal, somewhat weaker than the first week of the reopening, where it was up by 36%. The weakening is both driven by a continued decline in online spending, and a decline in spending in physical stores. From being up 2–1/2% in the first week of the reopening to 8–1/2% below normal last week. A reopening of department stores and malls should be able to lift spending in physical stores up to normal levels.
The tendency for more moderation in the second week of the reopening was clear across retailing. In clothing stores spending came down from being 43% above normal the first week of the reopening to 12% above normal last week, as spending in physical stores declines from 5% above normal to 20% below, all the while online spending continues to come down.
Overall, the reopening continues to look strong, and despite some moderation in spending last week, it is still encouraging to see how fast consumers have returned to normal behaviour. We expect to see further reopening in the coming weeks.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening
NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement. Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.