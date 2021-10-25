Outlook: It seems like every day we get another Fed official affirming that tapering will be announced at the November FOMC and also that inflation will be higher than we used to think. Over the weekend, TreasSec Yellen joined the chorus about higher inflation readings that will persist to mid-year next year. On Friday Fed chief Powell worried about high inflation persisting and continues to assert the Fed is watchful and can manage whatever happens.

The inflation scare is accelerating the timetable for the Fed to raise rates; the CME Fed Funds Tool now shows futures are pricing in a rate hike by the June 15 meeting. June used to be the date when tapering was going to end, with the first hike another 4-6 months out. Does that mean tapering will go faster? As noted before, a change in the pace of tapering and interest rates real or imagined has nothing to do with fixing supply chain problems or with mitigating consumer demand.

A key job of the Fed is preventing the market from feeling it was misled or misinformed. The Fed seeks “transparency” even when it doesn’t know any better than the rest of us how inflation is going to develop. Last week it emerged that the Fed economists are confident the inflation surge is temporary, even though the meaning of the word “temporary” is not defined and everyone agrees it will be longer than we used to think. But that’s not the issue, not really–the issue is Fed messaging. For example, the Fed believes (and rightly) that breakeven rates are not a valid measure of inflation expectations. The Fed also points out periodically that Fed funds futures are a notoriously bad predictor of actual policy outcomes. We can expect to hear both of these points from the Feds sometime soon.

The Fed’s not-so-hidden goal is to avoid a taper tantrum. That means managing an accelerated taper, if acceleration is judged a good idea, very carefully. This puts the Fed in the business of managing the yield curve. Googled “yield curve management” and get 20.9 million entries, more than enough to fritter away your Sunday morning. Just about everybody notes that outright, publicly announced yield curve management was done only once under emergency conditions–in the 1940s. Generally speaking, it entails managing the long tenor yield and letting the short end take care of itself. This time the focus would inevitably be more on the short end–after all, the slope IS the message.

This week we will find out whether we should add a demand worry to the supply worry and thus rec-consider stagflation. You just don’t get stagnation when demand is high and consumers clamoring for goods, even at higher prices. We get GDP on Thursday and the spending and prices components the next day, but the GDP itself is an important number, if only because of the wide range of the forecasts. The consensus is a 3.2% annualized rate, while the Atlanta Fed gets that dismal 0.5%. Whatever it is, it’s going to fall far short of Q2 at 6.7%.

To curl your hair, an ING economist puts consumer spending at close to zero growth in the third quarter, according to the FT. But Oxford Economics sees a robust recovery in Q4 on an improvement in “household finances, a rebuild of inventories and additional fiscal stimulus.” Ahead of that GDP data, today we get the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September and later, the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity index for October. These are not usually market movers but could get attention this time. And there is some possibility that the tiresome political wrangling will get resolved into a new, smaller version of the Biden plan before the week is out.

It’s important to distinguish between inflation from supply chain issues and wage-push inflation. Last week the stunning news was that some McDonalds was offering $21/hour. The instant knee-jerk response is that the labor shortage is causing prices to soar if you consider a Big Mac any kind of symbol of US prices. But underneath the labor shortage is a strong mood of “take your job and shove it.” A St. Louis Fed study dated Oct 15 is just getting attention–it says the pace of normal retirements by baby boomers has been substantially augmented by others.

“One simple way to disentangle "normal" retirements from excess retirements due to COVID-19 is to compare the predicted percentage of Baby Boomer retirements from 2008 to February 2020 (the red dashed line in the figure) with the actual percentage of all retirements. The 0.92 percent difference between the two can be interpreted as the excess retirements. Based on that number, as of August 2021, there were slightly over 3 million excess retirements due to COVID-19, which is more than half of the 5.25 million people who left the labor force from the beginning of the pandemic to the second quarter of 2021.”

“There are several reasons why some people may have decided to retire early, some directly related to the pandemic. First, these "excess retirees" tend to be older people, who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and were thus motivated to leave the labor force because of the serious risk of infection and death. Second, the COVID-19 recession was abnormal in the sense that it featured a sharp downturn in real economic activity but also rising asset values, such as for housing and stocks. Standard theories of household behavior predict that when people get richer, they work less, and there is some evidence that the evolution of asset values influenced labor force participation in previous recessions, especially for those closer to retirement. The large rise in asset valuations during the pandemic suggests that retirement may have become feasible for many people.

“Finally, there is the question of whether the excess retirements are permanent. If they are, then the amount of slack in the labor market may be smaller than the 5.25 million ‘lost workers’ may suggest. However, many of these new retirees may decide to return to the labor force, which will depend on personal factors as well as aggregate labor market conditions.”

Mr. Powell and others at the Fed are sure to know about this new uncertainty. In Europe, worries about wage-push inflation were a big deal for decades, subsided for a while when job security took first place, and are now coming back. There is even talk of strikes, as we are seeing in the US. We resist the idea of rising wages being singled out as the primary cause of inflation when it’s obvious the supply side is (so far) entirely at fault, but we need to resign ourselves to its inevitable revival.

The week is starting out slowly but will gather speed. Gird your loins for a bumpy ride.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

