Outlook: The CME commitment of traders report on Friday showed both hedgies and speculators increasing their short dollar positions. Together with the benchmark 10-year frozen at the same level, it looks like panic over last week’s inflation data has abated entirely, for the moment, anyway. Today we get fresh data irrelevant to the inflation question, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and April TICs. Fed speakers are not likely to add anything new.

Most of the market-moving data this week comes from outside the US, with only US housing starts tomorrow and existing home sales on Friday likely to make a stir. Meanwhile, we get Japan's Q1 GDP overnight, likely a contraction, and inflation and PMI’s from the UK and Europe later in the week. The big question is whether these countries are going to start displaying the “aggressive” recovery on re-opening that the US is getting.

Growth is one thing but the inflation data last week continues to reverberate. How much anxiety is the right amount? The core question is how much of the new increases are transitory and how fast will they fade? In one sector-- hospitality—nobody had any pricing power a year ago, or even three months ago. Hotels, theme parks, etc. had slashed prices to bargain-basement levels if they were open at all. This is one case where price rises can be expected to level off. The same thing may not hold when it comes to autos both new and used—the chip shortage is a big deal and nobody can offer a credible forecast. Food prices are up only 2.4%, the slowest pace in a year, with some exceptions like coffee, but other household goods like paper towels and toilet paper are definitely going higher, according to big brand companies.

Some consumer goods are actually in short supply because of port and railyard congestion and supply chain issues. But keep in mind that you don’t make a sale and therefore a profit until the goods reach the retail outlet and then the consumer hits the checkout line—suppliers are seriously incentivized to get these bottlenecks fixed, and this is not your grandpa’s logistics. Something that can’t be fixed—import prices, reported Friday up almost 15% and ex-oil, 9% y/y.

Bottom line, we don’t have good answers yet about inflation. We may have to wait to see if the re-opening of the US economy, and economies elsewhere, exacerbate shortages, and the classic response of demand triggering new supply can do its job fast enough to hold longer-lasting inflation at bay. When will we know? Forget breakevens—those guys don’t know, either. At the earliest, September’s data due in October, or another three months. December would be better. For inflation to be anything but transitory, it has to persist for 3-6 months. Patience is going to be hard and we need to expect the impatient to act out at least once between now and then.

The other key factor for currencies is whether vaccinations are going to work or be overwhelmed by new variants, including the new Indian version. The question is whether a new surge follows, especially now that the Indian variant has arrived in the UK; Boris warned that if a new surge arrives, he will lockdown again. The next phase 3 of unlocking the economy started today and will end June 21 to complete freedom (more or less). People are holding their breath, and rightly.

Conditions in the UK are important because it was the first country to get significant vaccination rates. Growth follows like night follows day. The UK economy can maintain its robust recovery only if a new Covid surge is avoided. The Bloomberg forecast is for growth this year to reach 6%, the most since 1973, but that can get derailed if cases rise despite the high vaccination rate. A rise in new cases in the UK over the next 3-6 weeks would spell disaster for that growth rate as well as recovery in the US, the next in line. We have already heard of a possible need for a booster shot and some chatter about new vaccines under development for the variants, but the virus can transmit faster than scientists can work and certainly faster than data can get collected on outcomes.

If the worst-case scenario develops and the UK is taken back into a lockdown, it’s not only sterling that will suffer. The US would almost certainly follow close behind with a surge in cases and locking down would be far harder this time. Next would be Europe and look again at that case count for France on the chart. All of our forecasts for growth (and inflation) fly out the window if the UYK starts getting more cases and the direction of the curve changes from down to up. Then we have to ask whether this constitutes a risk-on Event that favors the dollar, or if the tame and likely falling yields will hold the line against the safe-haven dollar. Nobody knows, yet, but we do know that a Covid surge in the UK is far more dangerous to the US recovery than inflation angst.

