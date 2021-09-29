The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.16 levels and traded in the range of 74.10-74.26 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.15 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.1530 levels. The Indian rupee fell against the dollar today because Asian equity indices plunged in early trade due to an overnight slump in US stocks as investors were concerned about the pace of global economic recovery.
Moreover, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note and the dollar index continued to move near multi-month highs also weighed on the Indian rupee. However, later the pair recovered to settle steady for the day. Investors across the globe expect the US Federal Reserve to begin reducing its massive monthly asset purchases in November and hiking interest rates soon. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.40% as against 4.41% of the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.207% levels.
Eurozone economic sentiment edged higher in September after a fall in August, boosted by optimism among consumers and in the industry and construction sectors, while inflation expectations continued to rise among manufacturers and consumers alike. The European Commission's economic sentiment indicator rose to 117.8 in September, from 117.6 in August, after hitting an all-time high of 119.0 in July. Oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose and amid concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.
