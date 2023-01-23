Outlook: The important news this week will be central bank decisions. Ahead of the Fed next week, the starter is the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, fully expected to raise rates by 25 bp and then, probably, quit.

In economic news, the first important number is Q4 GDP. As noted below, the Atlanta Fed update on Friday has Q4 GDP at the same 3.5% as before. The official Q4 this week on Thursday is expected at 2.6% with the Trading Economics forecast at 2.7%. This is down from 3.2% in Q3 but still not a hint of upcoming recession.

Then it’s personal income and spending with the PCE deflator on Friday. There is also head of that, there is also a slew of consumer confidence surveys (EC today, GfK tomorrow and IFO on Wednesday, US on Friday). The biggie may be the flash PMI’s tomorrow for France, Germany and the eurozone. Reuters reports that juicy PMI’s in Europe could inspire the euro to 1.1000. “That's not bad going for a currency that was languishing at two-decade lows around $0.95 in September.”

Some chatter at Davos and elsewhere has it that the EU may well avoid outright recession this year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports Council member Knot said the time to slow the pace of hikes is “still far away” and he agrees with the two 50 bp hikes currently expected. At Davos Lagarde repeated her “stay the course” stance. This is an implicit denial of one kind of “data-dependence” and almost certainly a better form—one that recognizes that evil thing, lag, and also acknowledges that inflation can wax after it wanes.

Bottom line, all the attention is on the euro, especially as the yield spread has narrowed so much. One report notes the 2-year was 280 points last fall but a mere 260 now. That implies ongoing euro momentum. See the chart from Kshitij in India (https://kshitij.com/graph-gallery/bond/currency-yield-bundbond-diff-Short-Term). We still find it odd that this is the only place we have found that shows the data in this useful format. If anyone has another comparable source, please write.

Longer-Term Forecast: We appreciate that the current risk-on sentiment is damaging to the dollar, hence the investment managers in the latest BoA survey being seriously underweight US names and increasingly interested in European ones, Ukraine war be damned.

But the old adage “the market is never wrong” is true only in the context of your decision-making. If you “fight the tape,” you will lose. But that is not the same thing as the market is never wrong. The market is wrong plenty of times. Remember the Tech Wreck.

This time the market has massive bets on the Fed doing 25 bp twice and then halting, with rate cuts starting before year-end. We do not understand the arithmetic of most of these bets, but the CME FedWatch tool shows 55.4% expect the outcome at the Dec 13, 2023 FOMC to be the same 4.25-4.5% as today or lower. This means whatever hikes we get next week and at the March or June meetings will be fully reversed and further cuts are possible.

This flies in the face of the Feds saying repeatedly the terminal rate will be 5% and rates will be higher for longer. The Fed had had to change course before, but barring some weird Event from left field, we have no reason to doubt it today except the forecasts of recession and real recession driving the Fed to chicken out.

And yet the Atlanta Fed update on Friday has Q4 GDP at the same 3.5% as before. GDP growth does not pair well with ideas of recession, PMI’s and regional Fed surveys notwithstanding. We get the official Q4 this week (Jan 26), with the consensus at 2.6% and the Trading Economics forecast at 2.7%. Down from 3.2% in Q3 but still not a hint of upcoming recession.

So, logically, the Fed skeptics should start changing their minds and sometime soon. If so, that restores the desirability of longer-term carry-trades. If not, and we go get a recession, the damage spreads globally and the fear trade kicks in-- and the safe-haven dollar benefits. The dollar wins either way. This is sometimes named “the dollar smile” for reasons that escape us.

In addition, let’s say the Ukraine war, especially in the absence of the arms and tanks being begged for, persists into the late summer and fall, when Europeans will again need to buy and store vast amounts of oil and nagas. We can say it again: the US is self-sufficient in energy and food.

The Economist has a cute final note on the dollar: “… the best argument that the dollar will strengthen is investors’ conviction that it won’t. In Bank of America’s recent survey of fund manager, a near-record proportion thought that the greenback would weaken.” The Bloomberg survey concurs and sees the dollar down against every other major currency this year and after that, too.

Here’s the problem: nobody knows when or for what reason this tide will turn. But turn it will. In all likelihood.

Note about the Debt Ceiling: First of all, Yellen & Co are smarter than McCarthy & Co. As an economist, she probably lacks the criminal mindset that would devise a really clever work-around, but still—smarter than the opposition. If you bet on Yellen, don’t worry about the stock market.

If you think Yellen will lose and the radial Plubs win, that means default. Sell everything. Go to cash. Maybe some hard assets like gems. Not real estate—plenty will not be able to keep up mortgage payments and have to sell.

Then there is the legal/Constitutional thing. It’s easy enough to look up: the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 4 says “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.” The rest of the section has to do with the end of slavery, but never mind—the first part clearly disallows the House “questioning” the validity of the debt.

We’d like to ask a lawyer: Maybe we need a Supreme Court ruling saying the debt ceiling is itself un-Constitutional. If that is not feasible, how about the Court denying Congress’s ability to question budgets it has already passed? That seems self-evident but subtlety was never these guys’ strong suit. And finally, as mentioned on Friday. How about the Court doing something (what?) about the individuals violating their oath to the Constitution?

Tidbit: Brazil and Argentina are meeting to talk about issuing a common currency to be named “sur.” They will invite other countries in the region to join. One intent is to reduce or eliminate dependence on the US dollar. Reports, including the FT’s, are delivered with a straight face. We will no doubt come back to this but for starters, we can say there has seldom ever been a worse idea. Has Brazil seen a chart of the Argentine currency? Not that its own is any prize.

