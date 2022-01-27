The impact of the Fed's hawkish statements on the market is fading

In this rate meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, but Chairman Powell released a more hawkish view, the Fed basically determined the end of bond purchases and interest rate hikes in early March, but the strength of the rate hike has not yet been determined; at the same time, the Fed determined that after the rate hike they will begin to reduce the balance sheet.

Combined with this policy statement and Powell's speech, the Fed will raise interest rates in March at the same time will discuss the details of the QT, the real start of the QT will be in early May or mid-June. Throughout the meeting, the most hawkish content, undoubtedly Powell mentioned that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates at every Federal Open Market Committee meeting!

The dollar index fell slightly after the rate meeting, and then pulled up quickly as Fed Chairman Powell spoke deeper. Non-U.S. currencies and U.S. stocks rallied slightly after the rate meeting, then pulled back quickly after Fed Chairman Powell's speech. Gold, on the other hand, fell quickly after the Fed's rate meeting.

Before today's U.S. session, the U.S. Dollar Index has hit a new high, now at 97.08; given that the price of the U.S. Dollar Index remains strong and is gradually digesting the Fed's hawkish views, it is safer for traders to go long at this time in line with the long trend.

Let's shift our attention to gold, from the daily chart of gold, the current 1842-1852 area has become an important resistance level, the lower support area is between 1805-1810，the daily uptrend has not been ended. For short term trading, if the bulls can successfully stop the price from falling here, it will give traders a good buying point when the price makes a second pullback.