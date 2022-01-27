The impact of the Fed's hawkish statements on the market is fading

In this rate meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, but Chairman Powell released a more hawkish view, the Fed basically determined the end of bond purchases and interest rate hikes in early March, but the strength of the rate hike has not yet been determined; at the same time, the Fed determined that after the rate hike they will begin to reduce the balance sheet.
Combined with this policy statement and Powell's speech, the Fed will raise interest rates in March at the same time will discuss the details of the QT, the real start of the QT will be in early May or mid-June. Throughout the meeting, the most hawkish content, undoubtedly Powell mentioned that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates at every Federal Open Market Committee meeting!
The dollar index fell slightly after the rate meeting, and then pulled up quickly as Fed Chairman Powell spoke deeper. Non-U.S. currencies and U.S. stocks rallied slightly after the rate meeting, then pulled back quickly after Fed Chairman Powell's speech. Gold, on the other hand, fell quickly after the Fed's rate meeting.
Before today's U.S. session, the U.S. Dollar Index has hit a new high, now at 97.08; given that the price of the U.S. Dollar Index remains strong and is gradually digesting the Fed's hawkish views, it is safer for traders to go long at this time in line with the long trend.
Let's shift our attention to gold, from the daily chart of gold, the current 1842-1852 area has become an important resistance level, the lower support area is between 1805-1810，the daily uptrend has not been ended. For short term trading, if the bulls can successfully stop the price from falling here, it will give traders a good buying point when the price makes a second pullback.
This information has been prepared by Mitrade. In addition to the disclaimer below, Mitrade does not represent that the information provided here is accurate, current or complete, and therefore should not be relied upon as such. This information does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. Mitrade is not a financial advisor and all services are provided on an execution only basis. We advise any readers of this content to seek their own advice. Reproduction or redistribution of this information is not permitted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to fresh 19-month low as dollar rally continues
EUR/USD dropped below 1.1200 and touched its lowest level since June 2020 near 1.1180 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The unabated dollar strength, as reflected by the 0.5% rise in the US Dollar Index, continues to weigh heavily on the pair ahead of high-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength
GBP/USD is trading at its weakest level in a month and testing 1.3400 support ahead of the American session. The US Dollar Index extended its Fed-fueled rally and climbed to its highest level since July 2020 near 97.00. Eyes on US GDP and Durable Goods Orders data.
Gold pressured to $1810 area as buck, US yields break higher post-hawkish Fed
Gold has pulled back to around $1810 from Wednesday’s highs above $1850 as markets price in a more hawkish Fed. Traders should watch for a break of a recent upwards trend channel that could trigger a drop towards the $1780s.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
Tesla share price hits speed bump
The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.