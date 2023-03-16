Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 104.075.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 68.21.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 131.21.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Lower and trading at 3918.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1926.30. Gold is 56 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible. Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform Click on an image to enlarge it.

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/15/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 3/15/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as Crude, the Bonds and USD were all trading Higher Wednesday morning, and this is a good indication of a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 281 points Lower, the S&P 27 points Lower and the Nasdaq etched a small gain of 6 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

"Beware the Ides of March" as a soothsayer told Julius Caesar long ago. Yesterday it was clear to us in the early AM that the markets would gravitate to the Downside. Was this the result of one day up, next day down? Or was the markets consumed by fear? Fear of another bank failure, fear of a 50-basis point rate hike? This is not known, what is known is that once fear grabs the markets (regardless of cause) it is slow to leave. Today we have more of a normal market in that we don't have high exploited reports. We have normal, usual and customary reports for a Thursday. Unemployment claims for one and Real Estate related reports in terms of Building Permits and Housing Starts; all of which are major. Could this change market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.