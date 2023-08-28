Share:

Outlook: Today it’s the Dallas Fed Aug manufacturing business index. The hot data this week is inflation, with Germany reporting on Wednesday and the eurozone on Thursday, both expected somewhat tamer. The eurozone may get a headline down to 5.1% from 5.3% and core also lower at 5.3% from 5.5%. This may stand in contrast to the US PCE version on Thursday, expected steadier and core with possibly no change at all or even higher.

Amid other data, the conventional biggie is payrolls on Friday, currently forecast at 170,000, not the drop the Fed wants. Other inflation data include inflation in Australia on Wednesday (expected down to 5.2%) and Switzerland on Friday (1.6% forecast). Canada gives us GDP on Friday.

Nobody should have been surprised that Fed chief Powell was hawkish at Jackson Hole on Friday—he sees it as his job description. The target of 2% must get met and it’s his job to make that happen. And bringing down inflation “still has a long way to go.” This variability is affected by “food and energy prices are influenced by global factors that remain volatile, and can provide a misleading signal of where inflation is headed.” For what it’s worth, core PCE was last at 4.1% and the Fed is expecting 4.3% next time.

For once the market heard Powell. The CME FedWatch tool this morning shows they assign a 47.3% probability of one hike by the Dec meeting, up from 36.2% a month ago. One press report had it at 54% on Friday, indicating the usual variability of this metric. But for the June meeting, 32.5 see a cut to 5-5.25% to which we can add those who see rates even lower, another 22.3%, for a majority.

This could easily be yet more wishful thinking if Powell’s warnings were to be heeded. He sees inflation in goods, housing, and core services ex-housing as dangerously robust. The economy is just not cooling down as had been expected. GDP is running above trend and consumer spending has been “especially robust.” Even the housing sector is picking up. “Further progress on inflation [is] at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.” And “Getting inflation sustainably back down to 2 percent is expected to require a period of below-trend economic growth as well as some softening in labor market conditions.”

The real worry is that inflation becomes entrenched in the public mind and persistent. Many are disappointed that the Fed is paying no attention to the many studies, mostly from the regional Feds, that true inflation is lower than the headline and headline core—but Powell made it clear that is its duty. Two extra points: Powell believes correctly that lag is going to affect the numbers in ways and with timing we can’t forecast very well.

Also, he didn’t say so out loud, but in practice, interest expense is a minor component for most businesses, less than labor costs—and healthy companies can weather another hike or two. Any unhealthy ones that fall by the wayside for that reason are no big loss to the economy, anyway. We got the drop in inflation mostly because of fixing the supply chain, not because of rising rates.

We are left with the peculiar situation of both the growthers and the gloomsters being right. The growthers say no recession—see the Atlanta Fed!—but the gloomsters see vastly slowing growth in the first half of 2024 that will force the Fed’s hand. The gloomster error is assuming the Fed will be influenced by weak growth, assuming we get it. But growth has an asymmetrical effect on the Fed—when it’s strong, as it is now, that means inflation is not going to come down, hence more hawkishness. If it weakens, that doesn’t necessarily mean falling inflation, especially because of lag. Growth is not inflation. The Fed runs on inflation, not growth. The gloomsters don’t get that. The Fed will relent only when it sees that 2%, whatever the economy is doing.

Forecast: The dollar is the prettiest girl in the contest right now, using the Keynes metaphor, but it’s not a lasting characteristic. Other girls can change their hairdos and makeup and get prettier, although in the case of the eurozone, it looks like Lagarde is sticking to the dowdy dress and chooses to imitate Powell. Two big worries remain—what can China do to fix its ugly situation and what might Mr. Ueda (or the FinMin) do about rates and the yen. Then there is the chart--we are a little worried about a pullback Tuesday now that the euro is at a support line.

