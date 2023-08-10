Oil markets
Prompt oil futures continued to rise overnight due to a US Energy Information Administration report stating a combined drawdown of 4.4 million barrels from gasoline and distillate supplies. And fuel inventories dropped well below the seasonal five-year average, offsetting the larger-than-expected build in domestic crude oil stockpiles.
What about China?
There was a time not long ago when if China sneezed, oil markets would tank. Indeed an asset class traditionally very sensitive to fluctuations in the Chinese economy was wholly undisturbed by China's economic struggles this week.
However, Saudi and Russian production cuts, providing the China offset, and resilient US-driving season demand round out the new bullish oil market thesis. Yes, the more OPEC+ cuts production in the middle of the peak US summer driving season, predictably, the higher oil prices will go.
The problem is that rising US fuel prices are triggering alarm bells across the capital markets, of which many corners were optimistically positioned for a continuation of net lower inflation readings.
Gold markets
I don't think we were too far off the mark back before the ratings downgrade to suggest the gold markets may experience some weakness in the second half of the year due to stable to higher US yields. And with the robust US economy currently fueling higher oil prices, it could force the Fed's hand to hold interest rates at a minimum higher or longer or even to flat-out hike in September.
And this is not the gold market of yesteryear since a stock market decline would not result in a Fed put under present conditions. So big speculative investors may choose to sell their gold in response to falling stock markets to balance portfolios or remain in cash. The latter is very inviting given the lofty short-term rates, not to mention short-term CD interest rates present a sizable six-month to one-year negative carry to overcome for the non-interest rate-bearing yellow metal.
Forex markets
Higher oil prices contribute to a stronger US dollar through both the safe-haven channel and because the US is a colossal oil producer. Conversely, oil-importing countries' currencies could start to struggle under the weight of higher oil prices. That means the most exposed are import-reliant emerging markets, especially in South and Southeast Asia, as well as the super-import-dependent country's currencies like Japan and South Korea.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
