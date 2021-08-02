The pandemic is a headache that simply won’t go away and as the numbers tick back up in many countries around the globe, there is a worry that’s been ticking right back up as well around the outlook for the global economy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line. The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
Tide turning in favor of SHIB bulls, as $0.00000750 beckons
Amid an upbeat momentum seen across the crypto board, Shiba Inu is taking inspiration on Sunday, as it looks to extend Saturday’s upswing from near the $0.00000590 support area. SHIB bulls await acceptance above 21-DMA to unleash further upside towards 50-DMA.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.