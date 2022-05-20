Key highlights

Japan's core consumer inflation in April exceeded a central bank target of 2% for the first time in seven years, but only due to rising import costs, not the strong domestic demand that the central bank has been trying to kindle.

China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin, its second reduction this year as Beijing seeks to revive the ailing housing sector to prop up the economy.

British retail sales jumped unexpectedly in April, likely a blip in an otherwise bleak trend that has driven consumer confidence to all-time lows amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

The Group of Seven's financial leaders are expected to unveil billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine and promise enough money to keep the country's devastated economy afloat as long as it fights against Russia's invasion.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 77.51 levels. The pair traded within the range of 77.49-77.60 and closed the day at 77.54. The USDINR pair traded in a tight range today as investors lacked direction, however, weakness in the dollar index provided some support to the rupee. The U.S. dollar headed for its worst week since early February against major peers, weighed down by a retreat in Treasury yields and fatigue after the dollar's consecutive gains. The continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by Federal Reserve.

Global currency updates

The pound traded slightly higher against the US dollar tracking a pullback in the dollar index and was supported by better-than-expected UK macro data even as the risk-off still remains in place. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 1.4% in April as against consensus estimates pointing to a drop of 0.2%. Euro traded down against the US dollar on worries over rising inflation and investors' weak risk sentiments. The risk aversion in globally struck financial markets on renewed concerns about ramping inflation and prospects of a stagflation case developing in the Eurozone. Market participants will look for the European Commission's preliminary Consumer Confidence data for May analyst expects a weaker-than-expected print could make it difficult for the euro to sustain its gains.

Bond market

Treasury yields climbed, with investors selling out of government bonds and tentatively buying back into stocks. Inflation has already weighed on investor sentiment for some time, but earnings from retailers this week have sparked concerns that pricing pressures are starting to show in how consumers are spending. The yield on the US benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.866%. The Indian bond yields too recorded slight movement towards the north as the 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day 4 bps higher from the previous close at 7.357%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 registered sharp gains today in a rebound following their worst single-day fall in two months. All sectors saw strong buying interest, with financial, media, metal, pharma, and realty being the biggest index movers. Broader markets mirrored the gains in the main indices. The Nifty midcap 100 soared 2.20% while its smallcap counterpart 2.51% today.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the Eurozone Consumer Confidence and U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig data due later today."

European markets were higher, tracking global gains as another volatile trading week comes to a close. US equity futures pushed higher along with stocks in Europe after China’s latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of another volatile week for global markets. Global investors continue to track the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications, which have fed into soaring energy and food prices worldwide. The focus will be on the Eurozone Consumer Confidence and U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig data due later today.