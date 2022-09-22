Dollar initially rose across the board in early European session as escalating Russia-Ukraine tension triggered risk aversion. Despite retreating in tandem with U.S. yields on widely expected 75 basis points interest rate hike in post-FOMC New York, the greenback later rallied to a fresh 20-year high after the Federal Reserve hinted a continuation of aggressive rate hike in upcoming meetings. (Dow Jones closed at 30,183, lowered by 522 points or 1.70%)



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year. In a sobering new set of projections, the Fed foresees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing to a crawl, and unemployment rising to a degree historically associated with recessions. Powell was blunt about the "pain" to come, citing rising joblessness and singling out the housing market, a persistent source of rising consumer inflation, as being likely in need of a "correction."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 144.07 ahead of European open before falling to session lows at 143.35 in early European morning on risk-averse buying in jpy due to escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Despite rallying to a an intra-day high at 144.70 in post-FOMC, dollar tumbled to 143.31 in tandem with U.S. yields before staging a recovery to 144.08 near the close.



More from Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia, in a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country's military campaign in Ukraine. In the televised speech, Putin said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and tumbled at European open on Russia news to 0.9886. Despite staging a rebound to 0.9937 in European morning, price briefly fell to a fresh 20-year low at 0.9814 in post-FOMC New York before rebounding to 0.9910 but only to retreat again on renewed usd's strength due to Fed's hawkish hike.



The British pound initially fell in tandem with euro to 1.1304 at European open before recovering to 1.1360 in European morning. Despite briefly falling to a fresh 37-year trough of 1.1237 in post-FOMC New York, cable then staged a strong short covering rebound to 1.1358 but only to retreat again on broad-based rebound in usd.



Data to be released on Thursday:



New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Australia market holiday, Japan BOJ interest rate decision, France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, U.K. BOE interest rate decision, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing PMI, Canada new housing price index and EU consumer confidence.