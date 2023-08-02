The great US Dollar gets off the currency canvas ahead of United States Non Farm Payrolls [Video]

In this captivating video, join Nathan Bray, a seasoned expert from ACY Securities, as he dives into the exciting world of forex trading with a particular focus on the mighty US dollar. With the United States Non Farm Payrolls on the horizon, Nathan explores potential trading opportunities and key levels to watch for on popular currency pairs like AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and EURUSD. Get ready for a big week ahead with significant economic data releases, as Nathan shares valuable insights to help you navigate the currency markets like a pro.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
