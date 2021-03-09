Investors are feeling better about the broader economy and its beginning to show in stock markets. One of the best examples is the comparison of the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the Nasdaq 100 index from Monday’s trading action. There is for the first time in nearly 3 decades an intra-day divergence of magnitude with one index near an all-time high while the other has retreated.
As the Dow Jones rallied to another record, the Nasdaq slid into a correction. It’s the first time that the 125-year-old Dow and the 36-year-old tech gauge moved in opposite directions to such an extent since the early 1990’s. The Dow came within 1% of its record high while the Nasdaq was down nearly 10% from its peak.
Figure 1 – Dow jones Industrial Index within 1% of its record
Figure 2 – As the Dow moves up, the NASDAQ 100 Moves down
25 out of the 30-member index rose higher on Monday, with Walt Disney Co. shares leading the charge for the industrial index. In the NASDAQ 100, Apple and Tesla gained a few pounds with valuations slipping and dragging the index down. The fundamentals of both markets have had a considerable shift in 2021, with more and more investors becoming confident that the cycle is beginning a new.
The difference in activity shows that a rotation is in transit, people are moving away from the work from home environment mentally and physically. This behavioral change is beginning to move into their fortunes as well, and the more this optimism for economic recovery grows, the greater the divergence.
The pain for high-growth, high valuation tech shares is nowhere near over, they are becoming less and less appealing in the midst of bond yield volatility, economic recovery and vaccine delivery. Regardless of this factor there is still hope for good technology companies, yes they will see some pain during the rotation, but innovative technologies are likely to rise.
