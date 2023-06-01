Asian markets
Asian markets have been dominated by the great unwind of China recovery trades in the past month, as data has disappointed. With China cast down as a driver for regional performance, it could leave local sentiment flapping in the wind.
But similar to the tech rally in the US, the AI exuberance is lifting North Asia, while China data drags on the rest of the ASEAN baskets.
The fall in commodity prices affects Asian rates and FX through two primary channels: inflation and the trade balance. The Philippines and Thailand have benefitted the most from commodity-driven disinflation, while Korea and Taiwan have benefited the most from improving their trade positions. But the ringgit has struggled on both fronts, with Malaysia being a key energy exporter.
With China data continuing to disappoint and driving sentiment weaker, we think FX fundamentals will likely continue to trend in a currency-negative direction for the Yuan, keeping crosses with a high sensitivity to CNY also under pressure.
US markets
The intense focus on US growth risks in the immediate wake of the initial banking stress has faded in recent weeks as the focus on monetary policy exposures has risen.
Any further hawkish policy repricing suggests a modest downside in equities but is more concentrated in the US, with Dollar strength and gold downside.
A scenario where markets price inflation relief is the primary upside case for equities. This scenario also sees Dollar weakness, cyclical currency like MXN and AUD strength and a gold rally.
And a world where markets worry again about growth suggests more downside for equities, a broadly stronger USD except against JPY, and upside volatility.
We expect muted rally on debt ceiling resolution, especially since there is very little factored into equities for the risk of an escalation. A resolution as is now widely expected should therefore prompt only a muted relief rally. And discretionary investors then focus back on the myriad of concerns that have kept them underweight for over a year.
What if the debt ceiling deal doesn’t materialize and risk escalates? We see parallels with past domestic and international political/geopolitical shocks where the SPX sell-off should plumb 7-10% lower.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
I’m just beginning to exhale. For the past several weeks, I’ve been somewhat paralyzed by my concern that Congress would fail to raise the debt ceiling, thereby putting the world economy in jeopardy; and while the critical legislation has yet to pass, by all accounts, it looks like we’re poised to dodge a bullet — this time.