America faces a retirement crisis.
The chairman of the world’s largest asset management firm is sounding the alarm. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told CNBC last week that he sees a “silent crisis of retirement.”
Fink cited ultra-low interest rates, combining with elevated inflation rates, as steadily diminishing the real value of retirement savings.
“People are going to have to, unfortunately, whether they like it or not…work longer because they’re not earning the same returns on their savings,” he said.
Of course, they could increase their allocation to equity markets and hope they outperform low-yielding bonds and cash instruments. But then they would be exposing themselves to heightened volatility as they head into their golden years.
For decades, the conventional retirement planning advice has been to reduce exposure to the stock market and increase fixed-income allocations as retirement approaches. The thinking is that retirees may not have enough time to see their stock portfolios recover from a severe bear market.
In decades past, income instruments such as government bonds and bank certificates of deposits provided decent yields. Today, with a 10-year Treasury note yielding just 1.3%, that is not the case.
As for Social Security, that supposed safety net for retirees, annual cost of living adjustments (COLAs) in recent years have been about as pitiful as returns on savings accounts.
If you’re a retiree who depends on Social Security for monthly income, you’ve likely been falling further and further behind your costs of living.
Social Security beneficiaries did receive some apparent good news recently from the Senior Citizens League. The advocacy group for seniors projects they will get a 6.1% benefit increase next year – which would be the biggest since 1983.
That sounds like good news for beneficiaries. But the jump merely reflects the surge in government-induced inflation that is occurring now, while current Social Security payments are offering no relief.
Social Security COLAs will always be behind the inflation curve. In fact, the system would quickly go broke if its payouts kept pace with inflation.
A study published by the Senior Citizens League found that since 2000, Social Security COLAs have lifted benefits by a total of 55%. But typical senior’s expenses, according to the study, rose by 102% (through March 2021).
That gap represents a massive purchasing power loss – and the lie of the Consumer Price Index to which Social Security benefit increases are tied.
What if those Social Security benefits had been paid in or immediately converted into gold? In that scenario, retirees would have seen sizeable purchasing power gains.
Since 2000, the price of gold has gone up a cumulative 525%.
Along the way, there have been setbacks – including the lull in place since last year’s peak. But the major trends couldn’t be clearer: gold rises over time to keep up with inflation while dollar-denominated IOUs (including Social Security benefits) steadily lose value over time.
Precious metals are often overlooked in retirement planning, even though gold and silver are clearly superior forms of “cash” savings during periods of negative real interest rates like we have now.
Of the two metals, gold tends to be less volatile while silver offers more potential upside during rallies. It’s therefore likely that conservative-oriented retirement savers would want to favor gold over silver.
One key to surviving the government’s policy of high inflation, though, is to be well diversified into a broad array of assets since price increases can hit different markets at different times. Since inflation never rests, there is never a bad time or a wrong age to begin diversifying into physical bullion.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has bounced off the fresh three-month low of 1.1751 and trades closer to 1.18 as the US dollar takes a breather from gains and the market mood improves. Covid concerns and speculation ahead of Thursday's ECB decision weighed on the euro earlier.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
XAU/USD’s downside remains exposed towards $1790
Gold price targets levels sub-$1800 as USD remains in a win-win situation. US Senate vote on infrastructure bill eyed amid lack of relevant economic news.
SafeMoon price nowhere near recovery despite the recent pump
SafeMoon could recover some ground with the favorable rally that is passing through the cryptocurrency market today. SafeMoon is still not breaking out of a bearish triangle play on the daily chart, and more downside seems to be in the cards.
Gamestop (GME): Three reasons to buy GME
Monday was a pretty good day for the original meme stock – GameStop. What was a pretty bad day for markets saw GME shares buck the trend with a gain of 2.6% to close up at $173.49. Any stock that closes up when the S&P was down 1.6% deserves a closer look.