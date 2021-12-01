It’s all about the clues in the price action and less about how severe the actual health impact will be at the moment. The bargain hinters are exhausted. That buying is spent. The real money is bewildered, unsure, holding in hope or selling a little. We have not seen the big selling yet. This is something to take into account, if you think we have already seen a big fall. It is all about the leveraged invested broad market long positioning globally, being hit by national border controls being re-instituted. As well as fresh national restrictions in parts of Europe. There will be increased supply chain disruption. All the time inflation will become extreme. Bond buying wound back and increasingly rate hikes globally. None of this is good for a trade dependent nation like Australia by the way. This as previous stimulus measures wear off. In some cases as the vaccination drives begin to wane in efficacy. All of this points strongly to rising health pressures, though manageable, increasing supply chain stoppages , overlaying an already highly vulnerable consumer environment. This is a bear market.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?