The slide in US equities has continued into Friday, with the S&P 500 trading back to its lowest levels since October. What’s concerning about it all is that gestures which have normally done a good job propping sentiment just aren’t doing the trick.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.