Outlook: The situation in Ukraine is dire, indeed, and the west is falling short. The headlines today are about sanctioning oligarchs when insiders–all insiders–say oligarchs are just puppets about whom Putin cares nothing. They cannot influence him to change a single thing.

The bond market had a small freakout on the comments from Fed Gov Brainard, who picked up the Bullard stance–inflation is paramount, 50 bp instead of 25, and QT to start right away. The next meeting is May 4, less than a month away. Getting less attention is San Francisco Fed Daly saying “inflation us as harmful as not having a job,” which initially sounds like far-left gibberish but is being interpreted as more assurance that the Fed puts inflation first but has not forgotten the employment mandate. Or something.

Notice that the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q1 is back down to 0.9% from 1.5% on April 1. This is due to drops in personal spending and capital investment, offset by sturdier exports. Talk of US recession is back-burnered for a day while we digest whatever the minutes have to tell us.

If history is a guide, they won’t tell us all that we think we need to know, if only because the Fed’s transparency has limits and if a change is needed later, they hate to get caught changing their minds when conditions change. It’s not clear that the details of ending QE are meaningful to FX, anyway. The FX market cares more about the change in relative yields. It should be change in relative real yields, but under QE conditions, we can’t have that.

In fact, we are now in one of those perverse periods when the FX market is running on partial stories and turning its back on a wider perspective. We see that in the form of the Australian dollar going nuts to the upside on the removal of a single word from the RBA statement. This is not to say the US dollar’s rallyette is based on foolishness, but it is to warn that the current sentiment is not exactly well-anchored in fact and known forward guidance. It might not take much disappointment for the dollar to get a bout of profit-taking.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

