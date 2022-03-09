Recap 3/08 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped up 6 handles and then rallied another 10 handles into a 9:36 AM high. From that high, the S&P dropped 30 handles into a 9:40 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 9:46 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 10:34 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 41 handles into an 11:05 AM high. From that low, the S&P declined 44 handles into an 11:32 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 120 handles into a 1:12 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 90 handles into a 2:03 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 52 handles into a 3:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 69 handles into the close.

3/08 – The major indices had a roller coaster day with a big rally into an early afternoon high and then closing near the low of the day. The futures extended this decline to a new daily low in the late afternoon session. The cash indices finished per the following closes: INDU - 184.74; S&P 500 - 30.39; and the NASDAQ Composite - 35.41.

Looking ahead - Late Tuesday was a change in trend point. The big early afternoon rally peak muddled the picture. However, given the big decline into the close, I am slightly learning to the prospect for a short term low by Wednesday AM. After this window, it is relatively quiet for about one week. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

H. 3/08 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel Latitude US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.

C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.

E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC.

S&P 500* - 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.

Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.

Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.

Support - 4120 Resistance – 4220.

Support - 4120 Resistance – 4220, 4320.

