Recap 3/08 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped up 6 handles and then rallied another 10 handles into a 9:36 AM high. From that high, the S&P dropped 30 handles into a 9:40 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 9:46 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 10:34 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 41 handles into an 11:05 AM high. From that low, the S&P declined 44 handles into an 11:32 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 120 handles into a 1:12 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 90 handles into a 2:03 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 52 handles into a 3:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 69 handles into the close.
3/08 – The major indices had a roller coaster day with a big rally into an early afternoon high and then closing near the low of the day. The futures extended this decline to a new daily low in the late afternoon session. The cash indices finished per the following closes: INDU - 184.74; S&P 500 - 30.39; and the NASDAQ Composite - 35.41.
Looking ahead - Late Tuesday was a change in trend point. The big early afternoon rally peak muddled the picture. However, given the big decline into the close, I am slightly learning to the prospect for a short term low by Wednesday AM. After this window, it is relatively quiet for about one week. Please see details below.
Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
H. 3/08 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel Latitude US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.
C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC.
S&P 500* - 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.
Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.
Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4120 Resistance – 4220.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4120 Resistance – 4220, 4320.
Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.