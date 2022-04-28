A short quick alert.

Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

While both countries will scramble to find alternative supplies, there will be significant hardship.

The further the isolation of Russia progresses, it was always likely to increase the probability of the weaponisation of energy supply. Russia also has only a limited window of opportunity in this regard. As Europe works hard to diversify its energy sources, this is a Russian 'playing card' that now has a use by date.

Unfortunately, for Europe, that use by date is still 6-12 months away at least. There is no easy energy substitution path. It is more a complex matrix of pieced together efforts.

What is further alarming with this move by Russia, is that it is likely designed to represent a firing of a shot across the bows of Germany, France and the rest of Europe. Russia is saying very clearly, it is prepared to take similar actions for broader Europe.

This is truly alarming, for it could mean a 'lights out' risk for Germany. The European economy is already headed toward recession.

A cutting off of energy, or even a reduction in flow of gas, will see the risk of a much deeper economic catastrophe for Germany and Europe as a whole.

The Euro is likely to continue to plummet. My forecast of the EURUSD falling through parity to 0.9700 remains in place.

European equities could well come under renewed pressure as well.