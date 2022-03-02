US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 97.635.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 108.57.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 158.17.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 116 ticks Higher and trading at 4333.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1927.40. Gold is 164 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. Conversely, all of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/01/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/01/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning, and this usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow fell 598 points; the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market, and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Commentary

Yesterday all the news outlets and media talked about was the 40 mile Russian convoy moving through the Ukraine as if the country was going to fall at any minute. Despite all the bravado the Russians haven't been able to secure a knockout victory as they thought they would. The Ukraine has emerged as a formidable opponent are proving themselves to be quite stubborn. I think the Russians might have thought that the Ukraine people would greet them warmly, but this has not been the case. It will be interesting to see how Biden reacts to all of this during his SOTU address. The markets themselves have dropped which is to be expected during a geopolitical crisis. Time will tell how it all works out.