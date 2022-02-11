Outlook: We have a couple of elephants in the room that nobody will talk about it. High and rising inflation beyond the forecast coupled with a resolute central bank “should” propel the dollar upward. This is amplified by wait-and-see and/or to sit-on-hands at other central banks.

But the first response to the inflation data yesterday was a spike downward in the dollar. We could see it coming on the charts the day before but it’s illogical and not consistent with normal behavior. We didn’t understand it then and we don’t understand it now.

That’s the second elephant in the room–so-called experts not even mentioning the confusing drop in the dollar, at least initially. There’s a third elephant, if only a baby one, in the form of variation in the extent of the post-CPI move among currencies. Most have an 8-hour range about where they started before the US CPI, including the pound, euro, AUD and CAD, and only the yen and Swissie actually moved. The peso, our proxy for EM’s, also moved–up.

Nearly every report that mentions the dollar at all claim that it rose strongly or even “soared.” But that is not accurate. As we have complained before, the primary financial press pretends currencies no longer exist. The FT “currency” section has an article about NFTs. Reuters reports Russia raised it key rate to 9.5%.

The only reasonable explanation that is not all twists and turns is that the market had already priced in the outcome, which can’t be true because we knew the forecasts fell short and we saw the surprise spikes. A corollary is that nobody believes the other central banks when they deny they have similar intentions. Today it was RBA Gov Lowe, who said (again) it’s too early to assert inflation will be sustained above the 2%-3% target and he is willing to accept an overshoot.

Across the pond, ECB Chief Economist Lane asserted that "Since bottlenecks will eventually be resolved, price pressures should abate and inflation return to its trend without a need for a significant adjustment in monetary policy." He said it in a blog post and it got very little press, despite Lagarde and the French central bank agreeing. The forecast of a swift return to 2% inflation got mocked, and expectations continue for a hike persist–but a smallish one. Nowhere near the expectations for the Fed. Lagarde put a nail in the coffin with this, to a Germany radio station: “… we can -- and must -- proceed more cautiously. We don’t want to choke off the recovery.”

Bottom line, the dollar did not gain as much as it should have given the shock of higher-than-expected inflation and incendiary remarks from an important Fed hawk. This is a worry, and the worst part is we are not sure what to worry about. Plenty of scenarios can be devised, including the one where inflation drops off dramatically and the Fed gets in only one or two hikes. This is not implausible, but not the kind of stuff on which profit-seeking short-term traders base their positioning.

As for inflation itself, two camps are forming–it’s worse than expected and not getting better, vs. it’s not as bad as it looks at first glance and can easily get better fast.

CPI at 7.5% was a shocker and so was the number ex-food and energy, 6.0%, the highest since 1982. The breakdown of inflation components is less than clear. “Energy,” for example, is listed at one number (27%, less than the month before) but the same lists and charts also show gasoline, electricity, and natural gas. Other confusions–food is up 7% but there’s also food at home and food away from home, not to mention “groceries,” 7.4%. Shelter is up 4.4% but this seems to be rentals, not home prices. We know from Case-Shiller and elsewhere that home price inflation is far higher.

Notice that many components are already turning down, and indeed, even without base effects, the upcoming month-over-month numbers are sure to fall. One of the only virtues of that BLS chart is to remind us that just after inflation peaks, it often has a sharp fall.

Yields rose, if not commensurately, and rose more at the short end than the long end, something named a “bearish flattening” of the yield curve. Analysts complain that waiting for QT until after the first hike is looking increasingly foolish. And that first rate hike is now seen as 50 bp by 69.5% of Fed funds players (from 24% the day before and 7.3% a month ago)–as of 10:13 am yesterday. By 8 am this morning, that has risen to 91.2%.

We don’t expect the 50 bp gang to lose many members unless Fed chief Powell speaks out to deny any such thing. The ball is in the Fed’s court.

Bottom line–the dollar “should” have held yesterday’s upside spike and may regain it today and next week. That there is ambiguity on the charts and plausible alternative scenarios is a worry. Don’t bet the ranch.

