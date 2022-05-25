Gold
Looking at the gold price, the precious metal is certainly making a comeback as higher inflation doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon because oil prices aren't coming down overnight. Another reason we have seen a rally in the gold price is that traders are not anticipating the Fed to be overly hawkish. However, that could change. For instance, if economic readings begin to alter their prints, and we begin to get more positive price action for the dollar index, the gold price could fall.
The FOMC Minutes will be the key event for the gold price, and in terms of the price levels, traders are keeping a close eye on two critical price levels. Firstly, it is the support at 1812; a violation of that price could bring further weakness for gold. As for the upside, watch the 1,900 resistance level.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0700, snapping its two-day uptrend in Wednesday's early European trading. The US dollar rebounds despite a better market mood, as investors reposition ahead of Lagarde's speech, US data and Fed minutes.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 amid upbeat mood, Fed Minutes eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.2500, as positive market sentiment underpins the risk-sensitive British pound. Although the further upside in cable appears elusive, as the US dollar stages a modest comeback ahead of the US data and Fed minutes.
Gold bulls await Fed minutes for the next upside leg
The buying momentum around Gold Price extended on Tuesday, as bulls cinched fresh two-week highs at $1870. In doing so, the bright metal gained for the fifth straight trading day, continuing its recovery from four-month troughs of $1787.
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.