The Five Market Concerns

And the stall continued....stocks really didn't do much yesterday....analysts point to weakness in financials as the culprit of yesterday's weak performance...but let's be clear...the Dow fell by 35 pts while the S&P gained 1.59 pts.....you can hardly call that WEAKNESS.. WEAKNESS would be if the down was off by 200 pts and the S&P by 20 pts...representing a near 1% move.....but to say the "Dow Declines as Financial Shares Tumble" is at best a bit misleading - (Yes - financials got slapped, but the Dow held in) .......Maybe saying the DOW Held Up as Financials Get Slapped - is more representative of the other members of that index......remember - the DOW is only an index of 30 stocks.....so it's scope is fairly limited when discussing the broader mkt or economy - thus we have the S&P 500 which gives the reader a clearer picture of the health of the economy.



But let's look at the financials as a group.....the XLF (Financial ETF) fell by 0.8%; JPM fell 0.88%, C fell 1.52%, MS - fell 2.1%, WFC fell 1.26% and GS fell by 0.79%.... Yes - it is true that they got hammered a bit yesterday on speculation that Fed Judge Barbara Lynn was going to uphold the Obama era fiduciary rule (and in fact she did - sending another blow to Trump's fight for regulatory reform) So yes - Financials took it on the chin - but this fight is far from over....and even after yesterday 'decline' the group is still up 21% since November.....so put it in perspective - long term asset managers and investors are not panicking.....but traders are having a party as they trade in and out all day - trying to 'eke out a living' mutual funds, pension plans and long term investors are waiting patiently, they are banking on regulatory rollbacks to kick in and send these stocks even higher...NOW - If that assumption should come under fire - then the mindset will change and the exits will be jammed as the crowd re-prices....



Ok - but then you say that earnings are the best that they have been in 6 qtrs..and that is true - but the mkt is also at all time highs - a reality that reflects those good earnings....so as we can see - it is and has been a bit difficult to push the mkt much higher and big investors are not willing to push the mkt much lower either (yet) until the political landscape gets settled. And that has to get settled fairly soon...... Do you realize that Trump is 20 days into his Presidency and the Senate has only confirmed 5 of his 15 cabinet picks? Compare that with Obama back in 2009...by his 20th day - the Senate had confirmed 12 of 15 cabinet picks and in 2001 - George W. Bush had a complete cabinet in place....



So what is the Senate accomplishing besides nothing? They are hampering the new administration's ability to govern, they are forcing Trump to sit in the corner and wait, they are causing all kinds of drama for the media and providing all kinds of fodder for the late night shows and Saturday Night Live! (Never mind the fodder that Trump and Sean Spicer create!)



But here is the kicker - No one has any idea about how much longer investors well be patient, how much longer they will put up with the uncertainty and while the mkt appears to be fairly resilient - a change of heart can happen quickly. Recall the change in mindset on August 24, 2015 - when the mkt suffered a 1000 point drop in the opening mins after China devalued the Yuan - sending stocks into a tailspin, which sent the ETF mkt into a tizzy causing all kinds of people to scream.....":What is going on!" And all this does is cause the clowns in DC to say - "We need to hold hearings and figure out why this happened..." Really? The problem is that those same clowns have zero understanding of how the mkts function - because if they did - they wouldn't need to waste taxpayer money on hearings to understand what happened. Period.



In the end - investors and mkts are concerned about a range of things.....



The bond mkt slump - look after soaring and sending yields to such low levels (negative in some cases) the upside is limited and now the bond mkt has started to come under pressure - sending yields higher - as the global economy improves and inflation begins to rear her ugly head....(Now I realize that we are still ways away - but the trend has started) and as inflation heats up and yields rise - bond holders get slammed......if you trade bonds the ability to lose a lot increases exponentially. (if you are older and are buying bonds for the monthly income they produce and have no intention of selling them -this is not a concern for you) ..but if you 'trade bonds' then caveat emptor.....Besides - rising yields and higher rates makes it more expensive for companies to raise capital or roll over their short-term bonds....as well as putting pressure on the service of gov't debt......and all of this concern may cause investors to sell equities if the economy does not strengthen. Strengthening Dollar - A sudden rally in the dollar will hurt US multinationals (temporarily), and put pressure on emerging mkts....as investors with capital to invest will favor US assets - over emerging mkt assets. US Centric companies will remain unaffected by a strong dollar..and look for commodities to get slammed as well, as they are priced in dollars and there is an inverse relationship between the dollar and the commodity. As the dollar rises - commodity prices decline and vice versa. While declining commodity prices are not so bad for the global economy - think lower prices - it is a kick in the pants to commodity companies. The FED - and the saga continues...what will she do? At what pace will she raise rates, is she behind the curve in terms of inflation or is she on target? So many questions and so few answers at the moment....while she has prepared the mkts for 3 - 25 bps hikes this year - many are betting on only 2 and no one is betting on 4 or more....so any inclination that the pace of increases or the increment of the increases is different than expectations - will cause investors to re-think valuations and that will cause mkts to come under pressure - (think about the exits again). Trump - is there anything else to say? Will he ignite multiple trade wars? Will he keep calling out his detractors on Twitter? Will he succeed by overpromising and over delivering or will he have to settle for 'less than' what he wanted? (Mostly likely yes) but that is not necessarily a bad thing if he gets significant change in what he accomplishes...look NO ONE in the right mind is expecting him to get 100% of what he wants - That is not happening...but 3 steps forward with 1 step back is much better than 1 step forward and 3 steps back. . Continued "Disruption" - What will 'disruptive technology' do to the "Human Experience'? How many more jobs will we lose as a result of the 'efficiency created by artificial intelligence and what does that mean for the American worker and the economy? Hasn't FB already destroyed the 'Human Touch'? Is everybody on FB that happy? Really? Is their life that PERFECT? Really? When will Google succeed in building that driverless car? And Amazon has already introduced us to Alexa - who can make reservations, buy stuff on Amazon AND have it delivered, play music, report the scores of the latest games etc....the only she can't do (yet) is (well you know)......BUT I'm sure that this is coming too! No need to do it yourself and no need to have your 'human assistant' do it either. It's all about EFFICIENCY.





US futures are UP 5 pts in early trading - Earnings from Coca Cola (KO), Twitter (TWTR) Viacom (VIAB), Western Union (WU) and Kellogg (K) are on the board today as well as 2 fed speakers....St Louis - Jimmy Bullard at 9 am and Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans set to speak at 1 pm. Now while the mkt does respect their opinions.....I do not believe that they will say anything that is different than what we have all heard and certainly not ahead of Janet Yellen's Semi Annual Humphrey Hawkins Testimony in front of both the House and Senates Finance Committees....to begin next week on February 15th. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is on his way to DC today and will be meeting Pres Trump at the White House tomorrow.....so expect lots of speculation of what that meeting will be like.....



I suspect that the S&P will test (and fail) 2300....as the plate is fairly full.....Eco data today only includes Initial Jobless Claims - exp of 249K and Cont Claims of 2.058 mil...both would be better numbers but not a mkt mover at all......



Oil is up small at $52.81, the dollar is up small at 100.33 and Gold is flat at $1240/oz.



European and Asian mkts are all higher....as investors focus on earnings....and as they struggle with their own political issues.....Greece is still in the news and will be until they either get their funding or not.....either way - this continues to complicate the European political landscape. FTSE +0.32%, CAC 40 + 0.92%, DAX + 0.76%, EUROSTOXX + 0.94%, SPAIN +0.64% and ITALY +0.25%.

Take Good Care

KP

Linguine w/Kale Pesto & Shrimp

Kale known as the "Queen of Greens" is gaining in wide popularity as a veggie with rich nutritional value, health benefits and delicious flavor. Eating a variety of unprocessed green veggies is great for your health - you can make pesto sauce out of almost any veggie so making Kale Pesto is just another way to enjoy this great veggie. I create an interesting dish by tossing in some shrimp - see below.



Pesto Sauce - easy....you need fresh kale, olive oil, pignoli nuts, parmegiana cheese, garlic and salt.



In the food processor - blend the kale with 3 cloves of garlic, a bit of salt, enough olive oil to blend and a couple of handfuls of Parmegiana cheese. When blended - add in a handful of pignoli nuts and blend again. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. kale



In a pot of salted boiling water - add the linguine and cook for about 5 mins....



Now if you want to add the shrimp - then do so now. Add the fresh shrimp (cleaned and deveined) to the pot bring back to a boil and continue to cook....about 3 or 4 more min...shrimps will be nice and pink and the linguine should be aldente.....- Save a mug ful of pasta water and strain all together in the Scolapasta (colander) and return to the pot -



If you prefer just the pasta then skip that step.



Add back 1/4 cup of the pasta water and stir just to re-moisten...do not drown - stir and let it absorb the water. Now add the pesto sauce and toss......Serve immediately in warmed bowls with fresh toasted garlic bread and your favorite white wine....Pinot Grigio Santa Magherita goes great. Remember to have extra grated cheese on the table for your guests.





Buon Appetito.