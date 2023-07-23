The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it

Share:

Markets

Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting.

With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing. Indeed results from various companies last week, from MS, BAC and SCHW in Financials to NFLX, DHI, and GPC in other corners of the economy, presented robust enough results to corroborate the soft landing narrative.

Suppose the evolving market forecasts of a soft landing and no more rate hikes are correct. That will bring us to the turning point, where the fundamental discussion is no longer about whether the US economy is slipping into a recession but whether growth is about to reaccelerate.

Such a narrative -- firm growth and lower rates -- sounds like a Goldilocks scenario for stocks.

However, the problem for index investors is that they're at a tricky 'starting point' for the 'narrative turn.' The Goldilocks environment of stable growth, ebbing inflation, and falling rates are being met by an S&P 500 now trading at a 20 X multiple.

Also, since the June meeting minutes, more hawkish participants have clarified that they are not yet persuaded inflation is beaten. So it's possible the market will not receive the absolute ideal policy outcome as Powell could be reluctant to signal a one-and-done nod which could mean the "is it or isn't it” final hike debate could continue.

Oil

Oil prices increased last week due to supply concerns while getting a helping hand from China.

China's demand is now surpassing expectations, helping the likelihood of a price overshoot. At the same time, the increased possibility of a US soft landing and US rig counts drifting modestly lower also supports the bullish thesis.

The apparent demand calculated from production and trade in China showed a rise of 800 kb/d in June, arguably above the change in mobility measures.

While traders will monitor whether the latter has been driven by stockpiling activity, on the surface, it suggests China is meeting more of its expected demand increment.

Forex

Yen

The Bank of Japan(BoJ) meeting on July 27-28 will be the third major central bank meeting of the week, following the Fed and ECB meetings, but may be the most pivotal. Whereas 25bp hikes from the Fed and ECB are primarily expected and priced, the latest media reports suggest that the BoJ is leaning towards keeping yield curve control( YCC) unchanged this month, with likely limited changes to their inflation forecasts.

So a central bank week typically acknowledged as a three-headed monster could be a trio of low-vol FX events unless the BoJ, at minimum, shortens the YCC target maturity from the 10-year to the 5-year point.

Euro

In recent months, markets have priced a more 'hawkish' ECB reaction function. Euro forward rates have been mainly impermeable to weak activity and slowing inflation. That carried through to the US CPI report, with Euro area fixed income not rallying much, which caused the rate differential to move sharply in the Euro's favour. However, the EUR forward curve is starting to catch down for two implicit reasons. First, FX traders are beginning to realize they were over-aggressive in pricing lower US real rates in the long-dated forwards to the extent they did post-CPI. And second, given the weaker EU data and slowing inflation on the continent, ECB commentary could run out of puff and start moderating quickly.

Yuan

After a week of daily stronger-than-expected fixes and comments from the FX regulator that a countercyclical factor would be exhaustively used to stabilize market expectations and prevent sharp volatility in the currency, it leaves little to the imagination that policymakers are leaning against Renminbi depreciation. But despite that, the currency has typically weakened and closed on the day's lows for most of the week, reflecting the market’s negative currency bias. This is hardly surprising as the Yuan is running into a macro mix of disappointing exports, weak growth, disinflationary pressures and an ongoing easing cycle. It is hard to think of a more straightforward response from currency traders than to sell the Yuan.-