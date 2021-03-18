Investors just got the best possible outcome from the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting. Economic growth, employment and inflation were all revised sharply higher for 2021, but interest rates are projected to remain at zero for the next two years.
The S&P 500 reversed early declines of 0.4% to close 0.3% higher at a new record of 3,974. Yields on the US 10-year Treasury remained elevated as Powell didn’t see the urge of taking action or talking down long-term interest rates. Meanwhile, the dollar was the biggest loser of the event, falling against most of its major peers.
Given this kind of environment, the ingredients for higher equity markets remain in place. You have a rapid economic recovery coming out from an induced coma, a Federal Reserve unwilling to pullback from emergency measures and a large amounts of US fiscal stimulus finding their way into equities by retail investors. However, this isn’t a “buy everything” situation. The higher bond yields move from here, the more challenging it becomes for growth stocks to resume their upward trajectory. Highly priced Tech stocks trading at elevated multiples compared to historic averages will likely remain under pressure in the short to medium term, so it makes sense to reduce their weight in portfolios.
On the flip side, value stocks such as those in financials, energy, materials and industrials are the ones to benefit most from this environment. Is it not only fundamental factors, such as easing lockdowns and improving profitability that will lead those sectors to outperform, but also technical ones. The MSCI World Value Index has outperformed the MSCI World Growth Index by more than 10% from the beginning of November last year. Many value stocks are likely to become momentum ones, leading to more systematic trading systems picking them up in their portfolios, hence we expect the outperformance of value stocks to continue in the short to medium term.
While the dollar index fell 0.5% following the FOMC meeting, the ongoing rise in yields and widening spreads should continue to lend support to the greenback. Traders will keep a close eye on the upcoming monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England today and Bank of Japan tomorrow but expect both to echo the dovishness heard from the Federal Reserve.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.