Surging US yields, since mid-February driven by real yields, supported an ongoing USD comeback. The euro on itself is trading soft as well, hampered by a slow rollout of the European vaccination campaign. EUR/USD returned to the 1.16/1.20 previous sideways trading range.

The British pound continues to bank on the successful vaccination strategy, better economic prospects and a more neutral monetary policy stance (even slightly hawkish compared to the ECB). EUR/GBP is trapped in a downward trend channel.

The yield-driven dollar comeback was most visible in USD/JPY. The pair tested 109. A sustained break didn’t occur… yet. The BoJ’s (subtle) tweaks to its monetary policy framework left few marks on the yen.

A worsening of the pandemic situation in CE countries, including the Czech Republic, put the Czech krone under selling pressure end of February/early March. Due to containment measures the corona curve steepening reversed. EUR/CZK is nearing 26 again as the central bank maintains its rate hike intentions.

Rising coronavirus cases and a feedback loop between a weak forint and rising inflation (making real rates ever more negative) brought EUR/HUF back to levels seen at the height of the pandemic panic. At 368, the forint now trades weaker than in September 2020, when the NBH took measures to stem its slide.

Poland is facing a total lockdown as it fails to contain the coronavirus spread. Sentiment vs. the zloty (and forint) turned sour, launching EUR/PLN in lockstep with EUR/HUF to the highest level in months and breaking above the 4.60 resistance level.

